Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) is expected to pay $0.29 on Jan 14, 2019. (NYSE:FCPT) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. Four Corners Property Trust Inc’s current price of $26.33 translates into 1.09% yield. Four Corners Property Trust Inc’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Nov 28, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 799,402 shares traded or 116.10% up from the average. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has risen 9.12% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FCPT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCPT); 15/03/2018 FCPT Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q REV. $34.8M, EST. $34.8M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 35C, EST. 35C; 30/04/2018 – FCPT REPORTS PURCHASE OF A POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN RESTAURANT; 25/05/2018 – Four Corners Property: Sale Is Result of Unsolicited Offer at Cash Cap Rate of Slightly Over 5%; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q EPS 26c; 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q Rev $34.8M

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Regency Centers Corp (REG) stake by 6.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc acquired 51,074 shares as Regency Centers Corp (REG)’s stock declined 2.31%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 832,972 shares with $53.87M value, up from 781,898 last quarter. Regency Centers Corp now has $9.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 2.45M shares traded or 118.17% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has declined 4.88% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold REG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 162.11 million shares or 7.05% more from 151.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Century stated it has 731,757 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.02% or 243,779 shares. 10.94M are held by Cohen Steers. Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.12% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Proshare Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 56,812 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc owns 2.32% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 4.29 million shares. 13,270 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 14,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 395,460 shares. Brinker reported 5,304 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 744,239 shares. 233,605 are owned by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Suntrust Banks owns 12,995 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt Com Ltd Llc holds 7,635 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 187,215 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) stake by 5,536 shares to 48,425 valued at $2.87 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sensata Technologies Holding Plc stake by 226,984 shares and now owns 780,434 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was reduced too.

More important recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cedar Realty Trust: Necessary, Mundane And Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “RPT Realty: Best Positioned REIT Within Shopping Centers – Seeking Alpha”, Forbes.com published: “NYSE To Pay $14 Million Penalty For ‘Multiple Violations’ & Misrepresenting Stock Prices – Forbes Now” on March 06, 2018. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Regency Centers Announces Transfer to Nasdaq Stock Market – Business Wire” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $446,092 activity. CHANDLER – III DAN M. sold $158,375 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW had sold 2,095 shares worth $137,872 on Monday, September 10. ROTH ALAN TODD had sold 2,300 shares worth $149,845 on Friday, August 17.

Among 4 analysts covering Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Regency Centers had 5 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, December 14 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. As per Friday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 28 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) rating on Friday, August 17. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $67 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 14 by Citigroup.