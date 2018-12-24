Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) by 23.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 89,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 471,361 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.54 million, up from 382,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 477,555 shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 21.53% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.53% the S&P500.

Carval Investors Llc decreased its stake in Sanchez Energy Corp (SN) by 42.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carval Investors Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 87.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 344,285 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $792,000, down from 594,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carval Investors Llc who had been investing in Sanchez Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.0049 during the last trading session, reaching $0.331. About 1.99M shares traded. Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) has declined 93.47% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SN News: 11/05/2018 – Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Exits Position in Sanchez Energy; 08/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy 1Q Rev $251.2M; 14/05/2018 – SN:LENDERS OK REVOLVER BORROWING BASE BOOST TO $380M FROM $330M; 14/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY REPORTS 15% BORROWING BASE BOOST; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 20/04/2018 – Sanchez Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 30C

Among 18 analysts covering Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Q2 Holdings Inc had 45 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 4, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 21 by SunTrust. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of QTWO in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Sunday, July 30 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 2 by First Analysis. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, September 11. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 3.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $26.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,417 shares to 19,157 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,533 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 25 selling transactions for $94.15 million activity. Seale R. H. sold $7.43M worth of stock. Flake Matthew P also sold $2.29M worth of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) shares. On Thursday, December 13 Schaper Carl James sold $13,180 worth of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 262 shares. 20,000 shares valued at $1.05M were sold by Harris Jennifer Noel on Monday, December 3. $1.58M worth of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) shares were sold by Blue Adam D. The insider Benton Barry G sold $364,210.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold QTWO shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 39.02 million shares or 6.41% more from 36.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Grp reported 5,333 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 11,597 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Tech invested 0.02% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Granahan Inv Management Ma accumulated 128,005 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 17,235 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 444,511 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc has 57,033 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 4,700 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 277,027 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability holds 4,142 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 249 shares. Emerald Advisers Pa holds 0.77% or 345,334 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De owns 93,013 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company holds 321,460 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Citadel Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Analysts await Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 142.86% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.28 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Sanchez Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Since October 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $53,883 activity.