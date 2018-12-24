Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) by 38.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 92,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,050 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $870,000, down from 243,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conatus Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 819,087 shares traded. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has declined 62.59% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAT News: 07/03/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-line Results from Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR Clinical Trial; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals: Trial Did Not Meet Its Primary Endpoint in the Heterogeneous Overall Trial Population; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOPSY-BASED PROOF OF CONCEPT IN LIVER FIBROSIS AND CIRRHOSIS SUPPORTS FURTHER EVALUATION; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE TRIAL DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN HETEROGENEOUS OVERALL TRIAL POPULATION; 19/03/2018 – Conatus at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 18/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ IDN-7314 Pan-caspase Inhibitor Reduces Hepatic Tissue Factor-Driven Coagulation In Vitro and In Vivo; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM PHASE 2B POLT-HCV-SVR TRIAL; 08/03/2018 – Conatus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 45.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 183,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,275 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.12M, down from 405,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.72% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 419,684 shares traded or 54.56% up from the average. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 65.68% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.68% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FRPT’s profit will be $3.55M for 74.23 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

Among 14 analysts covering Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Freshpet Inc had 38 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) on Monday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 19 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 18. The stock of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird maintained Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) rating on Monday, August 13. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $32 target. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 12 investors sold FRPT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.31 million shares or 1.86% less from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nicholas Investment Ltd Partnership owns 340,617 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 8,472 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 1,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. King Luther Mgmt holds 16,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc reported 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Driehaus Capital Llc owns 339,659 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Pnc Financial Services reported 21,064 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares has invested 0.04% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Parkside Fin Bancorporation & reported 99 shares stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Limited Company holds 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 24,632 shares. Wasatch Inc invested in 644,142 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $586.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6,200 shares to 187,950 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 70,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.62 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.56 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNAT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 8.97 million shares or 3.85% less from 9.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated reported 135,778 shares stake. Moreover, Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 200,076 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Limited has 0.01% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Natl Bank Of America De reported 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Axa accumulated 443,624 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). 26,183 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Arrowstreet LP owns 48,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reilly Ltd Co owns 22,011 shares. Courage Capital Ltd Co reported 150,050 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Moreover, Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 180,574 shares. Moreover, Artal Grp Inc has 0.08% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 500,000 shares. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT).

Among 7 analysts covering Conatus Pharma (NASDAQ:CNAT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Conatus Pharma had 18 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 1 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 3. H.C. Wainwright initiated the shares of CNAT in report on Tuesday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, December 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 22 by Oppenheimer.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $184.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 85,000 shares to 485,000 shares, valued at $17.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.