Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) by 8.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 10,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,880 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.21M, up from 131,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.72% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 419,684 shares traded or 54.56% up from the average. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 65.68% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.68% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com (JKHY) by 19.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 34,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.34 million, down from 173,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $123.55. About 1.08 million shares traded or 19.09% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $672.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 20,832 shares to 46,054 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,766 shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 12 investors sold FRPT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.31 million shares or 1.86% less from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 981 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 23,665 shares. 296,624 are owned by Hood River Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 16,688 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0% or 321,759 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 1,980 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancshares. Us Bancshares De owns 15,905 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 368 are held by Ftb Advsr. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 4,654 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 109,839 shares. 500,183 were reported by Ameriprise. Sg Americas Lc owns 5,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Freshpet Inc had 38 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, January 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by William Blair on Thursday, August 13. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, September 22. The stock of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, October 5. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 12 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 23 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freshpet, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Freshpet (FRPT) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q3 – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Update in Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: FRPT shares against Freshpet Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2018. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freshpet Still Offers A Lofty Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IBM, AVEO, FRPT – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Time To Reduce Exposure To J. Henry And Associates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates declares $0.37 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jack Henry’s (JKHY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Jack Henry had 21 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, July 16. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 7. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 27 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, January 24. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, August 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 17. Wells Fargo maintained Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) rating on Thursday, August 23. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $160 target. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 9 with “Hold”.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,361 shares to 98,921 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $66.48M for 35.92 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold JKHY shares while 141 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 3.64% more from 64.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp accumulated 947 shares or 0% of the stock. Spectrum Mgmt Gp holds 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 400 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 175 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 36,602 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc owns 18,200 shares. Regions Finance invested in 0.04% or 24,119 shares. 1,605 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va. Palo Incorporated holds 32,982 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.01% or 7,883 shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd Com reported 100,768 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 152,356 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1,253 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.15% or 83,702 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 41,323 shares. 267,619 are held by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia.