Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 227.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 103,000 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 12.44%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 148,200 shares with $3.19 million value, up from 45,200 last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $16.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 24.81 million shares traded or 106.33% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 16; 17/05/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill urges two government agencies to rethink purchases of Teva medicines; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.TA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 SHEKELS FROM 20 SHEKELS; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ

Friedman Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) is expected to pay $0.06 on Feb 8, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) shareholders before Jan 10, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Friedman Industries Inc’s current price of $6.57 translates into 0.91% yield. Friedman Industries Inc’s dividend has Jan 11, 2019 as record date. Dec 4, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 7.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 26,608 shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) has risen 41.98% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.98% the S&P500. Some Historical FRD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Friedman Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRD); 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Friedman Industries; 27/03/2018 Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Cash Dividend

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) stake by 20,761 shares to 65,655 valued at $4.40M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 36,158 shares and now owns 12,833 shares. American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharma (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Teva Pharma had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, September 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 3. BTIG Research upgraded the shares of TEVA in report on Monday, September 17 to “Neutral” rating. On Monday, October 1 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

