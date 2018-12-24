Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 36.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 14,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,493 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.88M, down from 38,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 440,508 shares traded or 445.20% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has declined 5.58% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 4.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 542,987 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.43 million, down from 567,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 5.98 million shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 8.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.47 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $32.97 million for 11.10 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $142.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13,860 shares to 87,330 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 14,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gramercy Ppty Tr Com New by 510,339 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $30.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerium Technologies Inc Com Ne (NYSE:XRM) by 191,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Orbotech Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:ORBK).

