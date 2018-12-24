Gap (GPS) to pay $0.24 on Jan 30, 2019; Orleans Capital Management Lifted Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 123.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Orleans Capital Management Corp acquired 6,855 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock declined 5.41%. The Orleans Capital Management Corp holds 12,414 shares with $2.07 million value, up from 5,559 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $34.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.19. About 3.39 million shares traded or 180.37% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) is expected to pay $0.24 on Jan 30, 2019. (NYSE:GPS) shareholders before Jan 8, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Gap Inc’s current price of $24.60 translates into 0.99% yield. Gap Inc’s dividend has Jan 9, 2019 as record date. Nov 15, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 8.14M shares traded or 56.33% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 19.95% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees FY EPS $2.55-EPS $2.70; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 17/03/2018 – The Gap Comes Back Into Style — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – GAP SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER DARA BAZZANO NOTIFIED HER INTENTION TO RESIGN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,783 MLN $3,440 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 GAP INC GPS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q EPS 42c; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C, EST. 46C; 22/03/2018 – GAP INC – CO’S CFO TERI LIST-STOLL TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold The Gap, Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 196.83 million shares or 7.38% less from 212.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 0.08% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp accumulated 0% or 375,512 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 27,816 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 58,198 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited reported 101,438 shares. Armistice Ltd Co has 524,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 47,256 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 40,703 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 456,139 shares. First Interstate State Bank invested in 1,027 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wealthfront Corp holds 30,559 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 106 shares.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gap: $25 A Share Must Hold – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Stock Analysis: The Gap – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wedbush likes Lululemon, Gap for the holidays – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “You Are Here: First Lockheed Martin-Built Next Generation GPS III Satellite Responding to Commands – PRNewswire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon’s GPS OCX supports first-ever launch of modernized GPS satellite into orbit – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.38 billion. The firm offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 10.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Among 8 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Gap had 10 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2900 target in Tuesday, November 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. Wedbush maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Thursday, October 11 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup upgraded the shares of GPS in report on Monday, August 27 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 21. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, October 18 to “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by FBR Capital. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Friday, October 19.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products to Supply Three Nitrogen Generation Plants to an Energy Project of National Importance in The Netherlands – PRNewswire” published on December 19, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Why Should You Add Air Products (APD) to Your Portfolio? – Zacks.com” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Steven Cohen Continues to Buy AT&T, Boston Scientific – GuruFocus.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Joins 150 Member Companies in Day of Understanding – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold APD shares while 279 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 182.35 million shares or 0.57% less from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cohen Steers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Marshall Wace Llp reported 28,234 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 44,519 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Llc, California-based fund reported 106,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,235 shares. Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 7,333 are held by Everence Cap. Bahl Gaynor holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 814,562 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Boston Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Boltwood Cap Mgmt has 1,533 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. American Natl Insurance Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 26,255 shares. Sarasin Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 916,592 shares. Daiwa Gru Incorporated invested in 9,210 shares.