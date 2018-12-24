British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 38.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 18,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,384 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.58 million, up from 47,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 1.49 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 5.97% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 134,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $274.14 million, down from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 3.89 million shares traded or 63.42% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $39.42M for 167.08 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,700.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ADSK shares while 191 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 198.74 million shares or 3.16% less from 205.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Steadfast Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.01 million shares. Ls Inv Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 4,385 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gluskin Sheff And has 0.08% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 12,101 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,456 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 263,360 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 14,501 shares. Fil Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 68,778 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 7,570 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Texas-based Maverick Ltd has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.53% or 1.61M shares. Highland Mgmt Lp stated it has 9,500 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 62,379 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Autodesk Inc. had 141 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Thursday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 11 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 17. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, November 29 with “Buy”. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 7. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Thursday, September 15. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 31 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $125 target in Friday, August 25 report.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.28 million activity. On Friday, October 5 Anagnost Andrew sold $3.50M worth of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 23,008 shares.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 22,902 shares to 82,518 shares, valued at $163.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 16,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

Among 16 analysts covering Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Garmin Ltd. had 34 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 31. As per Thursday, October 29, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) rating on Thursday, November 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $57 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) on Thursday, October 15 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan downgraded Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) on Thursday, February 18 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform” on Monday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Sell” on Tuesday, December 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, August 2. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Tigress Financial.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $9.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 32,400 shares to 181,822 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 19,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,538 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 26 sales for $371.58 million activity. Desbois Patrick had sold 3,884 shares worth $252,460. Shares for $1.09 million were sold by PEMBLE CLIFTON A on Thursday, September 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold GRMN shares while 107 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 78.02 million shares or 3.30% more from 75.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Korea Investment holds 0.05% or 141,721 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 60,125 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.01% or 12,239 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 34,566 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 3,392 shares or 0% of the stock. 26,555 are owned by Wright Incorporated. First Mercantile Trust reported 210 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 716,225 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Schroder Invest Gp has 1.60 million shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Co invested in 0.14% or 54,500 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,290 shares. Exchange Cap Incorporated invested in 0% or 30 shares. 132,539 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt.