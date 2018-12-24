Keybank National Association increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 78.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 4,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,891 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $763,000, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 1.49 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 5.97% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 67.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 27,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 67,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.67 million, up from 40,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 1.84M shares traded or 30.90% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 24.66% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.66% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $13.58 million activity. Willard Elizabeth Kathleen also sold $1.97 million worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares. $1.41M worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares were sold by Rowles Michael. On Thursday, September 13 ENLOE ROBERT TED III sold $378,480 worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 7,000 shares.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s How Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Stock Rose 14% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Live Nation names new president of Tampa/Orlando concerts – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “World-Class UT Basketball Arena Will Host Longhorns, Benefit Austin Community – PRNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Live Nation (LYV) Reports Election of Maverick Carter to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Defends Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) After Reports Of Antitrust Investigation – Benzinga” with publication date: April 10, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Live Nation (NYSE:LYV), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Live Nation had 32 analyst reports since September 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 27 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 11 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42.0 target in Monday, October 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 9 by Citigroup. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, November 2. As per Monday, November 20, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. Macquarie Research maintained Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on Wednesday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, November 2 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold LYV shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 133.52 million shares or 2.85% less from 137.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Artemis Inv Llp has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Capstone Inv Ltd Llc has 1,294 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0.03% or 794,707 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 1.04M shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Commonwealth Bank Of Aus accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Ltd reported 19,842 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Proshare Lc has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 12,282 shares. 3.10M are owned by Clearbridge Limited Com. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 755,361 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cipher Lp has 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 4,497 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 395,828 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 8,980 shares to 10,661 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 11,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,437 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold GRMN shares while 107 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 78.02 million shares or 3.30% more from 75.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Huntington Bank has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 107 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 250 shares. Moreover, Fund Management Sa has 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 33,078 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 2.17M shares. 15,000 were reported by Bp Pcl. 12,447 were accumulated by Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. 106,002 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 55,285 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 260,005 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.01% or 89,404 shares. Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Company holds 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 232 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com owns 547,836 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 211,502 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 283,968 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35,510 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $121.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 8,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,438 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 26 selling transactions for $371.58 million activity. The insider Desbois Patrick sold $252,460. Shares for $1.09M were sold by PEMBLE CLIFTON A.