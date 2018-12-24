Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 11.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 1,000 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc holds 8,000 shares with $16.02M value, down from 9,000 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $673.53B valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 24/05/2018 – CEO says Crowdstrike’s security platform could someday attract Amazon, Google; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 49.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 3,296 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 8.28%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 3,305 shares with $466,000 value, down from 6,601 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $41.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60M shares traded or 92.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Growth Is Far From Over – Seeking Alpha” on December 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open Second Fulfillment Center in Alberta – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Launches Fifth Data Region in Europe – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Another trade for 2,028 shares valued at $3.87 million was made by Olsavsky Brian T on Wednesday, August 15. 1,645 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $3.09M. Shares for $3.66M were sold by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15. 4,108 shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M, worth $8.02 million on Wednesday, August 29. $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by McGrath Judith A. Jassy Andrew R had sold 1,726 shares worth $3.28 million on Wednesday, August 15. 16,964 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $27.69 million were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased Del Frisco’s Restaurant Grou (NASDAQ:DFRG) stake by 200,000 shares to 400,000 valued at $3.32 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stake by 319,700 shares and now owns 619,700 shares. Class A was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, October 23. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, November 28. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Wedbush. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, July 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 13. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gruss & has 8,550 shares for 16.91% of their portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,425 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd has 8,227 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Mirador Capital Prtn LP invested in 355 shares or 0.35% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush And has invested 6.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kessler Invest Gp Ltd Com reported 3.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 78 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Old National Bankshares In holds 0.23% or 2,362 shares. Personal Capital Advisors accumulated 32,592 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 88,100 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Alps Inc reported 0.08% stake. Tompkins Corp reported 0.7% stake. 701,415 are held by Winslow Capital Lc. One Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 556 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 207 are owned by Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) stake by 18,093 shares to 21,918 valued at $950,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 8,571 shares and now owns 10,709 shares. Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) was raised too.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, up 7.65% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.7 per share. ITW’s profit will be $607.20M for 16.95 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $22.31 million activity. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider SANTI ERNEST SCOTT sold $14.50 million. Larsen Michael M also sold $7.81 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Tuesday, December 11.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW to Webcast the Company’s 2018 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Investor Day â€“ The Path to â€œFull Potentialâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Trade War Losers Set to Become Big 2019 Winners – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 3,849 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested in 0.02% or 68,268 shares. Haverford Tru Com reported 24,550 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles reported 1,650 shares. Spinnaker Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 10,275 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.33% or 11,986 shares. Investment Ser Of America has invested 2.32% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). L S Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 1,431 shares. Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 797 shares. Mcdaniel Terry has 196,849 shares. 1832 Asset LP invested in 0% or 250 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 27,150 shares. Hanson & Doremus reported 0.02% stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0.11% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Tower Bridge Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,380 shares.