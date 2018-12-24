Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Logmein Inc. (LOGM) by 32.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel bought 4,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69M, up from 14,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Logmein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 2.10M shares traded or 144.51% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 7.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 2,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,119 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.29M, down from 28,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $235.24. About 3.05 million shares traded or 102.40% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $5.06 million activity.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Announces Dividend Increase of 20% Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogMeIn Names Ita Brennan to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why LogMeIn, Inc. Stock Dropped 21.5% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

Aurora Investment Counsel, which manages about $238.26M and $210.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,514 shares to 12,337 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 28,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,233 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Among 15 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LogMeIn had 60 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 27. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Friday, April 7 to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, October 3. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 24 by Northland Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LOGM in report on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Dougherty & Company. PiperJaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. Barclays Capital maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) rating on Friday, September 7. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $112 target. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 27. Robert W. Baird maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) rating on Wednesday, December 20. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $145.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 300 shares stake. Northern Trust has 412,942 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.45% or 82,671 shares. American Century Companies reported 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 2,529 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 23,479 are held by Tdam Usa. Aurora Investment Counsel reported 18,994 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 9,865 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Management reported 301,815 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp holds 905,235 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 123 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability invested in 151,516 shares. Oakworth Capital has 166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 6 shares.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northrop Grumman: While There Are Concerns, The Company Remains Strong – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Aerospace & Defense Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northrop Grumman: Looks Attractive After Earnings Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2018. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Next Air Force Fighter Could Be a Budget-Buster – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman: Irrational Selloff Is Opportunity For Long-Term Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Northrop Grumman has $41900 highest and $185 lowest target. $341’s average target is 44.96% above currents $235.24 stock price. Northrop Grumman had 76 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 22 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Monday, November 13. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $319 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, May 2 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 12 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $24300 target in Monday, July 24 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, October 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, August 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 26 by Bernstein. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $27500 target in Wednesday, July 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold NOC shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 7,481 shares. The California-based Stevens First Principles Investment has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.21% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Shamrock Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.18% or 40,856 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Tru Division holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 47,472 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings invested 1.16% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Mu Investments invested in 18,000 shares or 3.61% of the stock. 1St Source Bancorp invested in 0.03% or 1,066 shares. Mai Capital Management invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Alkeon Cap Limited Liability Company owns 336,038 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Company invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Centurylink Investment Mgmt Communications owns 3,270 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 47,355 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.05% or 4,616 shares.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 54.61% or $1.54 from last year’s $2.82 per share. NOC’s profit will be $756.98M for 13.49 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.54 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $11.33 million activity. 10,440 shares were sold by CHESTON SHEILA C., worth $3.34 million on Wednesday, October 3. Shares for $225,960 were sold by Purvis Shawn N on Monday, November 5. On Monday, September 17 the insider Antkowiak Patrick M. sold $1.59M. Kalan Lesley A also sold $319,521 worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) shares. 4,543 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) shares with value of $1.35M were sold by Caylor Mark A. BUSH WESLEY G also sold $2.75M worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) shares.