Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) Is At $7.50 Formed Wedge; Last Week Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Coverage

Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) formed wedge down with $6.98 target or 7.00% below today’s $7.50 share price. Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) has $1.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 2,249 shares traded. Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) has declined 22.00% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GZT News: 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Economic FFO $48M, or 25c/Share; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD GZT.TA SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR ILS 3.68; 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY MATERIAL TAX LIABILITY DUE TO GAINS THAT MAY RESULT FROM SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Adjusted Profit $69M; 27/03/2018 – GAZIT-GLOBE APPOINTS EHUD ARNON CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 14/03/2018 GAZIT-GLOBE: AMOUNT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $300M FROM $360M; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Loss $138M; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – SAME PROPERTY NOI FOR GROUP IN QUARTER INCREASED BY 3.7% COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER IN 2017; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – ECONOMIC FFO FOR QUARTER TOTALED NIS 0.87 PER SHARE

Among 14 analysts covering Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had 16 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of ZBH in report on Monday, October 29 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, October 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 29. Robert W. Baird maintained Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) rating on Monday, July 30. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $132 target. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Raymond James. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 13 by Needham. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ZBH in report on Monday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $119 target in Monday, October 29 report. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Monday, July 30 by JMP Securities. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. See Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $102 Initiates Coverage On

28/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $140 Initiates Coverage On

29/10/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $145 New Target: $140 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $131 New Target: $119 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $129 New Target: $122 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $131 Initiates Coverage On

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $140 New Target: $149 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

13/08/2018 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Buy Downgrade

31/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $117 New Target: $128 Maintain

More notable recent Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zimmer Biomet recalls certain lots of spinal fusion and long bone stimulators – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Xcel Energy, Franklin Resources, Axalta Coating, Restaurant Brands International, Zimmer Biomet, and Ford Motor â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Credit Suisse 2019 Medical Devices Outlook Looks Very Bullish, Even Out to 2025 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Argus Drops Bullish Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Thesis On Manufacturing, Supply, Sales Worries – Benzinga” with publication date: June 22, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $99.38. About 3.07 million shares traded or 146.82% up from the average. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has declined 3.21% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 28/03/2018 – ZBH STUDY VALIDATES MOBI-C FOR CERVICAL TOTAL DISC REPLACEMENT; 15/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- TunneLoc Tibial Fixation Device Product Usage: To provide fixation of soft tissue grafts within; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- AIM Tibial Nails intramedullary fixation rod – STERILE; Item numbers: 800508255 NAIL TIB DYN; 26/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System STER TROC NAIL 180X13X140 STER TROC NAIL 125 DEG X 13MM STER TROC NA; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- Sirus Drill 13mm diameter trauma instrument used for preparation of bone in Trauma, Hip and; 16/04/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET: FDA CLEARANCE, FIRST SURGICAL CASE OF PERSONA®; 29/03/2018 – LYFT PRESIDENT JOHN ZIMMER SAYS CO DOES NOT SELL ANY USER INFORMATION – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ZUK PRC FEM SZB RMED/LLAT® ZUK PRC FEM SZC LMED/RLAT® ZUK PRC FEM SZC RMED/LLAT® NGU PRC FEM SZD; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $20.27 billion. It operates through four divisions: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic , and Dental. It has a 11.6 P/E ratio. The firm provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.