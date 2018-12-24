Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 2,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,645 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.27M, up from 28,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 4.35 million shares traded or 146.21% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,188 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.38M, down from 2,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon revealed one of its biggest, longest-kept secrets: The company has more than 100 million Prime members:; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 07/04/2018 – Surprise! Amazon now sells more than 70 of its own private-label brands

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, April 27. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $180000 target. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $840 target in Friday, July 29 report. On Friday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, February 2. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Susquehanna. Canaccord Genuity upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $750 target in Thursday, February 18 report. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1745.0 target in Friday, March 9 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 29. The company was maintained on Friday, July 24 by UBS.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65 million and $149.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Sh Tsr Etf (SST) by 11,558 shares to 38,827 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. $3.92M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. 4,108 shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M, worth $8.02 million on Wednesday, August 29. Jassy Andrew R also sold $2.70M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. 1,929 shares valued at $3.02 million were sold by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. 500 shares were sold by McGrath Judith A, worth $952,500 on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 16,964 shares valued at $27.69 million was made by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sonata Cap Group Inc Inc owns 2,281 shares. Loeb Prns holds 0.74% or 1,000 shares. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il stated it has 2,054 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A Associate has invested 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Com owns 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 439 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.89% or 31,479 shares. Next Gp holds 0.84% or 902 shares. Greenbrier Mgmt Ltd holds 11.79% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis R M Incorporated accumulated 6,456 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc owns 17,278 shares. Horizon Services Lc holds 0.27% or 255 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has 7.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 27,574 shares. 5,300 are held by Howe And Rusling Incorporated. Birch Hill Inv Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,111 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $603.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,455 shares to 51,922 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,009 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation has $282 highest and $147 lowest target. $206’s average target is 36.89% above currents $150.49 stock price. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Wednesday, May 31. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $22000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 25. As per Tuesday, December 12, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, February 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, February 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 23 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, December 5.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $19.29 million activity. Reynolds Catherine B also bought $100,585 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares. Shares for $4.35 million were sold by CASEY JOHN PATRICK on Monday, October 15. 77,810 shares were sold by Johnson S. Daniel, worth $15.55M on Friday, September 14.