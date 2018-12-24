Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 8,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,415 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.52 million, down from 223,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 182,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.29M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 117,570 shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 29/05/2018 – Tampa General Hospital and GE Healthcare Partner for Next Level Care Coordination; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 22/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Nice scoop from @davidj_french | Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 09/03/2018 – GE explores divesting electrical engineering business: Report; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Aviation Rev $7.11B; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, January 23. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, January 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $33 target. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup initiated General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, January 21 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of GE in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 26. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Hold” on Tuesday, June 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 14 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Monday, July 17. The rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 2.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE: Just The Facts Ma’am – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE planning tender process for independent auditor – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: GE, GM and Cyber Monday – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: MU, ORCL, SNAP, GE – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crash Protection For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,813 shares to 596,379 shares, valued at $29.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $94,800 was bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smithfield holds 0.31% or 252,384 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council owns 0.42% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.72M shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Knott David M invested in 0.11% or 28,680 shares. Macroview Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.18% or 18.02 million shares. Marco Management reported 20,991 shares. 4,324 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5.79 million shares. Nadler Fincl Grp invested in 0.07% or 22,358 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Qs Invsts Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 153,956 shares. Comml Bank Of The West invested in 147,616 shares or 0.19% of the stock. West Coast Fin Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 14,646 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.54% or 800,648 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Cowen & Co. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 27 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Sunday, July 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 12 by Bernstein. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $8000 target. As per Friday, April 27, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 22. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Money Limited Liability Com holds 4.54% or 69,316 shares in its portfolio. Banced reported 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 157,506 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Bamco owns 232,071 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability holds 38,560 shares. Smith Salley Associate holds 256,407 shares or 4.63% of its portfolio. Jacobs And Com Ca stated it has 143,499 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Martin Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 58,074 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 332,043 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Limited Company Ny has 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 67,746 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Cambridge Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Corda Inv Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 10,227 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt owns 14,279 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $820.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 26,498 shares to 69,046 shares, valued at $14.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 5,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).