Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 208.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 126,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.12 million, up from 60,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 53,003 shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 21/05/2018 – Main Street: GE Is Reportedly Looking Into Lowering Its Dividend Again; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp Com (CCJ) by 260.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 376,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 520,955 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.94M, up from 144,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 300 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has risen 12.30% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock a Buy? – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco : Ceasing Production Protects Uranium Market – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Uranium stocks rally as Cameco shuts McArthur mine – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark Is The Classical Defensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco +16% after winning Canada tax dispute – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Cameco had 18 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CCJ in report on Thursday, August 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, November 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform” on Tuesday, July 18. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 7 by Scotia Capital. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of CCJ in report on Thursday, September 27 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, February 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America downgraded the shares of CCJ in report on Thursday, July 21 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, January 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) on Monday, November 5 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 4.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $893.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,680 shares to 24,577 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Corp Non (NYSE:EV) by 6,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,882 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Company Com (NYSE:F).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What’s Next For General Electric’s Stock? Here’s A Technical Take (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric Remains Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Could Lockheed Martin’s Leverage Be Taking It Down General Electric’s Dangerous Path? – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “It’s Time to Stop Beating Up General Electric Stock Because of Free Cash Flow – The Motley Fool” published on December 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE: Just The Facts Ma’am – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Homrich Berg reported 57,925 shares. State Bank Of The West reported 147,616 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corp stated it has 2.12M shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt accumulated 27,355 shares. Patten Grp Inc stated it has 12,157 shares. Semper Augustus Invs Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has 119,515 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.35% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cadinha And Ltd Liability Co invested in 14,387 shares. Pitcairn Com owns 44,359 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp accumulated 130,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Company has 21,519 shares. Garrison has 58,317 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.89% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).