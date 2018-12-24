Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) stake by 23.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Genesis Asset Managers Llp acquired 680,400 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 11.21%. The Genesis Asset Managers Llp holds 3.58 million shares with $276.52M value, up from 2.90 million last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions now has $34.79B valuation. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21 million shares traded or 171.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN

Lifepoint Hospitals Inc (LPNT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.31, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 92 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 100 reduced and sold their equity positions in Lifepoint Hospitals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 34.88 million shares, down from 42.36 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lifepoint Hospitals Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 65 Increased: 46 New Position: 46.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 11 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, November 26 to “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 4. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 2. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 sales for $1.67 million activity. The insider Friedrich Matthew W. sold 2,881 shares worth $216,562. Middleton Sean sold $2,878 worth of stock. 976 shares valued at $66,592 were sold by Shaheen Allen on Friday, December 14. Lennox James Patrick had sold 52 shares worth $4,158. Frank Malcolm sold $251,624 worth of stock or 3,146 shares. Telesmanic Robert sold 5,062 shares worth $344,227. 1,654 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $114,126 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Green Square Limited Liability Com stated it has 13,963 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.16% stake. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bartlett Limited Com accumulated 0% or 1,725 shares. Cryder Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 915,738 shares. Quantum Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bender Robert And Associates invested in 2.74% or 78,171 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank accumulated 0.03% or 6,768 shares. Horseman Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cap Invest Services Of America has 184,806 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 399,195 shares. Bright Rock Limited Liability holds 64,150 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd holds 0.68% or 321,921 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Capital invested in 50,799 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 28,790 shares.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.99. About 1.04 million shares traded or 134.65% up from the average. LifePoint Health, Inc. (LPNT) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LPNT News: 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.2% Position in LifePoint; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ LifePoint Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPNT); 17/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/04/2018 – Castleview Hospital Named Duke LifePoint Quality Affiliate; 04/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC QTRLY SAME-HOSPITAL REVENUES TOTALED $1,603.1 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 0.4% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Holds 5.3% Stake in LifePoint Health; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lifepoint’s Ba2 Cfr, Stable Outlook

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 2.4% of its portfolio in LifePoint Health, Inc. for 50,171 shares. Water Island Capital Llc owns 686,000 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kellner Capital Llc has 1.57% invested in the company for 68,400 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.52% in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc., a New Jersey-based fund reported 653,380 shares.