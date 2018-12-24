Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 888.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 138,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,231 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.31 million, up from 15,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 4.39 million shares traded or 78.65% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Apartment Investment And Mgmt Co (AIV) by 11.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 7,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 73,848 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26 million, up from 66,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Apartment Investment And Mgmt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 4.32 million shares traded or 216.43% up from the average. Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has risen 7.21% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIV News: 12/03/2018 – Aimco Announces Suzanne Sorkin as Vice President; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Aimco Buys Six Philadelphia Area Apartment Communities; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment Sees 2Q Pro Forma FFO 57c-61c/Share; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q Rev $247.7M; 26/04/2018 – Apartment Investment to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Previously-Announced Acquisitions; 23/04/2018 – Aimco Announces Conor Wagner as Vice President; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment Expects 2018 AFFO to Be $2.08 to $2.18/Share; 16/04/2018 – Prominent Developer Carl Dranoff Sells Six Philadelphia Area Apartment Communities to Aimco; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q Pro Forma FFO 60c/Share

More important recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OSK vs. GNTX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Gentex Appoints Joe Matthews Diversity Officer Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire”, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: NUE, DCI, LYB, NSP, GNTX – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Bargain Stocks With Positive Earnings Growth Estimates – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gentex Corp had 30 analyst reports since October 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) earned “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, October 21. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, October 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 24 by JP Morgan. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of GNTX in report on Monday, January 29 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 2 by FBR Capital. Susquehanna maintained the shares of GNTX in report on Sunday, April 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Hold” on Tuesday, January 23. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained the shares of GNTX in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 insider sales for $578,762 activity. Shares for $128,999 were sold by Nash Kevin C on Thursday, September 27. $384,498 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were sold by Downing Steven R. $20,406 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Starkoff Kathleen on Monday, October 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold GNTX shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smithfield Trust holds 475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foothills Asset Mgmt holds 1.54% or 93,800 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 2.79M shares. Qci Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 42,966 shares. Ckw Fincl Group holds 0.01% or 2,750 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn accumulated 4.36 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Gideon Advsr owns 9,491 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Freestone Limited Co holds 0.02% or 149,564 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc has 0.29% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 22,200 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 0.11% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 113,061 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 44,533 shares. American Cap Management has 2.25% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $391,484 activity. $228,123 worth of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) shares were sold by COHN LISA R.

More important recent Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Stocks Beating the Benchmark – GuruFocus.com” on December 13, 2018, also Zacks.com published article titled: “Aimco (AIV) Agrees to Settle All Legal Feuds With Airbnb – Zacks.com”, Bizjournals.com published: “Aimco and Airbnb settle and dismiss all legal battles, agree to ‘discuss opportunities’ in future – Denver Business Journal” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apartment Investment & Management Co.: Is This Apartment REIT Worth A Look? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 14, 2018.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $963.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,051 shares to 11,287 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 25,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,816 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Among 18 analysts covering Apartment Investment & Management Co (NYSE:AIV), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 28% are positive. Apartment Investment & Management Co had 57 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 2 by SunTrust. As per Monday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) rating on Tuesday, August 2. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $47 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 9 by Miller Tabak. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 23 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 26. Mizuho maintained Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) rating on Friday, October 13. Mizuho has “Sell” rating and $42.0 target. The stock of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 1 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) rating on Tuesday, January 30. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $47 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 25 investors sold AIV shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 152.97 million shares or 1.00% less from 154.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV). Menta Lc reported 6,300 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 743,421 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 2,266 were accumulated by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) for 146,775 shares. 154,925 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.15% in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV). Optimum Inv Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 700 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated reported 7.85M shares stake. Ww Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) for 11,109 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 2.48M shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt reported 2.26 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 458,162 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Stifel Corp reported 43,734 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.