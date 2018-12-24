Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) is expected to pay $0.11 on Jan 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:GNTX) shareholders before Jan 8, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Gentex Corp’s current price of $19.87 translates into 0.55% yield. Gentex Corp’s dividend has Jan 9, 2019 as record date. Nov 29, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 4.39 million shares traded or 78.65% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased International Paper Co (IP) stake by 31.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 12,281 shares as International Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 14.62%. The Orleans Capital Management Corp holds 27,234 shares with $1.34M value, down from 39,515 last quarter. International Paper Co now has $15.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 6.16 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA

More recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentex Appoints Joe Matthews Diversity Officer Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “OSK vs. GNTX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: NUE, DCI, LYB, NSP, GNTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 4 analysts covering Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Gentex had 4 analyst reports since October 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 22. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 22 with “Outperform”.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.21 billion. It designs, develops, makes, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It has a 11.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold Gentex Corporation shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis invested in 0.03% or 240,233 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 155,706 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 192 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel owns 32,840 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Regions Finance, Alabama-based fund reported 83 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 86,418 shares. Kansas-based Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 25,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 49,137 shares. Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $578,762 activity. Shares for $128,999 were sold by Nash Kevin C. Downing Steven R had sold 17,863 shares worth $384,498 on Thursday, September 27. Boehm Neil sold $85,671 worth of stock or 3,982 shares. Starkoff Kathleen had bought 1,000 shares worth $20,406.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. The insider SIMS JOHN V sold 4,725 shares worth $256,821. The insider Nicholls Timothy S sold $893,088. Ribieras JeanMichel sold $542,049 worth of stock.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 28.35% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.27 per share. IP’s profit will be $660.21M for 6.00 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Invests Lc holds 5,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Lc holds 4,592 shares. Thompson Davis & Communications invested in 0.03% or 250 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 101,747 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 14,870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sfmg Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.05% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 101,342 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 533,892 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.11% or 36,695 shares. Paloma Partners Management holds 0.02% or 25,252 shares. Mackay Shields holds 65,212 shares. Girard Ltd owns 2,236 shares. Wedge Management L Lp Nc owns 133,221 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ims reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 30,115 shares to 38,225 valued at $2.35M in 2018Q3. It also upped Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,975 shares and now owns 15,410 shares. Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D) was raised too.

More news for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” and published on December 18, 2018 is yet another important article.