Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 527.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,947 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $377,000, up from 947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 5.45 million shares traded or 98.72% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 7,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 569,595 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.15 million, down from 576,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE

Among 22 analysts covering Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Nucor Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 6, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, October 19. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, August 21. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) rating on Wednesday, March 23. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $50 target. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 5. On Tuesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 13, the company rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research. On Tuesday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $70.0 target in Thursday, January 4 report. On Wednesday, November 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru Co stated it has 391 shares. 44,471 are held by Mason Street Advisors Lc. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Brinker Cap stated it has 0.06% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 422,180 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.17% stake. Hills Natl Bank And Trust Comm, Iowa-based fund reported 19,471 shares. Capital Innovations Ltd owns 3,390 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 446,933 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 42,908 shares. Private Tru Na accumulated 3,387 shares. Rr Partners LP holds 6.7% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 1.06M shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 175,020 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 33,236 shares. Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.30 million shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $15.69 million activity. 74,244 Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares with value of $4.94 million were sold by HALL LADD R. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $14,984 was made by HAYNES VICTORIA F on Thursday, November 1. Shares for $961,405 were sold by Keller Michael D on Friday, June 22. $3.42 million worth of stock was sold by Sumoski David A on Monday, July 23. On Thursday, June 21 the insider Topalian Leon J sold $202,411. On Tuesday, July 24 Utermark D. Chad sold $3.66M worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 53,483 shares.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $751.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 13,080 shares to 202,586 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, June 6. Oppenheimer reinitiated Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, March 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 16 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 20 with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, October 31. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $90.0 target. The rating was maintained by FBN Securities with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, January 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silvercrest Metals Inc Com Npv Isin #Ca8283631015 Sedol #Byvy3d2 by 1.25M shares to 5.23M shares, valued at $12.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Ltd Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:GLOG) by 61,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware Com Ser C Frmla.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $1.12M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 3. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70 million was sold by Nadella Satya. 40,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $4.45 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T.