Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 59.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 143,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,914 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.65 million, down from 242,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $151.41. About 2 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 70.24% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 75.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 479,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.61 million, up from 638,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 2.76M shares traded or 148.37% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 10.11% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Five Below, The Hanover Insurance Group, Advance Auto Parts, Kosmos Energy, LyondellBasell Industries NV, and Vornado Realty Trust â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Auto retail sector in reverse – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Done deal: Advance Auto Parts to move HQ to Raleigh in exchange for incentives – Charlotte Business Journal” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raleigh to get a Fortune 500 HQ – Triangle Business Journal” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Massive Growth in AAP Stock Could Stall Out – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 89,923 shares to 840,134 shares, valued at $49.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 501,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $13,559 activity. On Friday, August 17 TRAVIS NIGEL bought $199,625 worth of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 1,250 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Advance Auto Parts Inc. had 122 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, February 5 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 15 by Gabelli. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 22 by BTIG Research. BTIG Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Thursday, July 13 to “Sell” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Thursday, February 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna with “Neutral” on Friday, August 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 6 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, September 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, November 6.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 49.35% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.77 per share. AAP’s profit will be $83.82M for 32.92 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold AAP shares while 145 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 68.98 million shares or 4.84% less from 72.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 22,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yorktown Mgmt And Rech has 0.32% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 157,932 were reported by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Bb&T Corp has 2,713 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore Il stated it has 0.19% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Maverick Cap reported 0.48% stake. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Moreover, Richmond Hill Invest Lp has 11.62% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). American Int Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Acr Alpine Cap Rech Ltd Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 236,625 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 1,344 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 2.44M shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Richmond Hill Lc, New York-based fund reported 139,294 shares. Daiwa Gru has 2,867 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold HPP shares while 74 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 153.73 million shares or 0.40% less from 154.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,600 were accumulated by Prudential Plc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 138,791 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bamco New York accumulated 1,715 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 15,228 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 0.01% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 243,535 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.42% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 60,500 shares. Fmr Limited has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 349,071 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has 163,220 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Group Lc invested in 51,802 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 348,640 shares. Sei Invs Co holds 419,139 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 344,851 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Hudson Pacific Properties had 38 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 5 by DA Davidson. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HPP in report on Tuesday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. BTIG Research initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 10 by Zacks. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, September 1. On Friday, February 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 22 by Mizuho. UBS initiated the shares of HPP in report on Monday, November 2 with “Buy” rating.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $50,920 activity. 6,000 shares were bought by GLASER JONATHAN M, worth $197,800. On Monday, September 10 Barton Christopher James sold $665,925 worth of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 20,166 shares. 8,264 shares were bought by ANTENUCCI TED R, worth $249,812.