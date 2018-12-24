Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 5.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 13,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,291 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.99M, down from 259,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.37. About 3.39 million shares traded or 27.03% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 2.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 271,999 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.58 million, down from 279,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 4.28 million shares traded or 131.20% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 2.91% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Video Game Stocks Activision (ATVI) & Take-Two (TTWO) Gained Today – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zelnick disavows interest in CBS CEO job; TTWO +1.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Is Activision Blizzard the Best Video Game Stock to Buy? – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FTC head promises look at videogame ‘loot boxes’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Slips 0.69% Ahead of Earnings: What To Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2018.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $549.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 4,282 shares to 11,118 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 97.07 million shares or 4.22% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1,838 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 260,980 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 40,767 shares. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1,461 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 17,083 shares. Moreover, Menta Cap Lc has 0.12% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 5,554 were reported by Daiwa Gp. Graham Management LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 26,447 shares. 54,745 are held by Aviva Plc. Lodge Hill Capital invested in 136,500 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 97,190 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). World Asset Management holds 0.05% or 7,134 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Lc reported 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $8.38 million activity. Viera Paul E had bought 75,000 shares worth $10.05 million on Friday, August 24. 222 shares were sold by Sheresky Michael, worth $24,720 on Thursday, November 15.

Among 21 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software had 96 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $104.0 target in Thursday, September 7 report. As per Thursday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Monday, November 13 with “Outperform” rating. Buckingham Research reinitiated the shares of TTWO in report on Tuesday, December 18 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Thursday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 3 by Piper Jaffray. As per Wednesday, April 27, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 17 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, up 72.88% or $0.86 from last year’s $1.18 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $232.21 million for 12.42 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $54,748 activity.

Among 11 analysts covering Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Alliant Energy has $77 highest and $39 lowest target. $49.10’s average target is 13.00% above currents $43.45 stock price. Alliant Energy had 25 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) rating on Thursday, August 25. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $43 target. The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 16 by Wells Fargo. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of LNT in report on Tuesday, January 24 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, December 18, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $39 target in Friday, June 10 report. The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, August 12. The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, February 26. The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LNT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 161.68 million shares or 0.31% more from 161.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Capital invested 0.04% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT). 200 were accumulated by One Trading Lp. Mason Street Advsr Llc stated it has 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co owns 64,149 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cim Mangement accumulated 7,575 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT). Morgan Stanley reported 617,209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorp And Tru stated it has 167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,184 shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 471 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 436,572 shares. Cambridge has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT). Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 4,840 shares.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $626.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,420 shares to 153,544 shares, valued at $12.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 11,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).