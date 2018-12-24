Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors bought 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,191 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39M, up from 997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 13,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,137 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.75M, down from 291,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 3,194 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 897 shares. Pure Fincl Advisors reported 0.31% stake. Jefferies Grp Ltd Company owns 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,080 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 753 shares. St Germain D J Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bamco New York holds 0.39% or 47,563 shares. 149,168 were reported by Nomura Holding. Northern Corp owns 2.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4.68 million shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc has 1.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lsv Asset Management reported 5,080 shares. Alphaone Ltd Llc holds 17 shares. Hills Commercial Bank And Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 226 shares. Strs Ohio holds 2.58% or 293,182 shares. Bellecapital holds 5.42% or 4,127 shares in its portfolio. Engines Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01 million and $210.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit Ser 1 Standard & Poors Dep Rcpt (MDY) by 21,199 shares to 426 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Growth Etf (IJT) by 4,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,864 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Natl Amt Free Muni Bd Etf (MUB).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, July 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 13. Benchmark maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, June 19. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $115000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, February 2. On Tuesday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1313 target in Friday, October 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, July 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, January 8. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 21 by Goldman Sachs.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold 435 shares worth $824,513. $3.22 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. Zapolsky David sold $3.66M worth of stock or 1,927 shares. $3.21M worth of stock was sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. 16,964 shares valued at $27.69 million were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. McGrath Judith A had sold 500 shares worth $952,500 on Wednesday, August 15.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 25.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. 2,252 shares were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H, worth $325,541 on Monday, December 3.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110.0 target in Wednesday, August 23 report. UBS reinitiated the shares of V in report on Friday, May 18 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, October 30 with “Buy”. Compass Point initiated the shares of V in report on Friday, April 15 with “Neutral” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, June 23 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of V in report on Tuesday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Vetr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested 1.9% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.14% stake. Ipswich Inv Mgmt accumulated 44,745 shares. Moreover, Concorde Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,491 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd reported 0.08% stake. The United Kingdom-based Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp has invested 53.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability has 2.25% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17.39 million shares stake. 12,911 were reported by Gradient Invs Limited Com. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 45,085 shares or 3.49% of the stock. The Texas-based Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lord Abbett Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 577,062 shares. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Oppenheimer Asset Management has 245,742 shares.

