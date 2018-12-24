Goodwin Daniel L decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 52.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Goodwin Daniel L sold 25,000 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 26.02%. The Goodwin Daniel L holds 22,600 shares with $1.81 million value, down from 47,600 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $39.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 14.24 million shares traded or 77.97% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) stake by 33.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 704,797 shares as Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)’s stock rose 41.80%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 2.80M shares with $31.06 million value, up from 2.10M last quarter. Barrick Gold Corp now has $15.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 33.50 million shares traded or 69.72% up from the average. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) has risen 1.32% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ABX News: 14/05/2018 – Barrick Announces Conversion of Pueblo Viejo Power Plant to Natural Gas; 22/05/2018 – MIDAS GOLD – INCREASE IN BOARD SIZE, APPOINTMENT OF BARRICK NOMINEE TO BOARD IS AS PER WITH TERMS OF INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH BARRICK; 12/05/2018 – Tanzania cancels licence of Barrick, Glencore nickel project; 28/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Barrick Gold founder Peter Munk has died in Toronto at age 90; 28/03/2018 – Paige Ellis: BREAKING: Barrick Gold founder Peter Munk has died at age 90; 06/03/2018 Barrick Fosters Ownership Culture By Making Employees Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – BARRICK IS LOOKING AT OPTIONS TO EXTEND MINE LIFE IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – Barrick Gold’s Earnings Beat Projections, Affirms Production Outlook — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Barrick earnings helped by higher gold prices; 23/04/2018 – Barrick Gold 1Q Net $158M

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $372,990 activity. DAVIS STEVEN A bought $155,500 worth of stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Thursday, December 6 report. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 7. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 16. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, October 3. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, July 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Limited holds 23,122 shares. Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 492 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs invested in 1,722 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 57,791 shares. Reaves W H & owns 235,106 shares. Foundation Resources Management Inc owns 5,944 shares. 22,328 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Ltd. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,365 shares. Amalgamated National Bank owns 56,346 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Invesco invested in 2.14 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. 7,080 are held by Biltmore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tealwood Asset holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 16,572 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust owns 347 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,572 were accumulated by Monroe Natl Bank Mi. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,189 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MPC’s profit will be $794.48 million for 12.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barrick Gold had 7 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 6, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 25 by TD Securities. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 30. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $14 target in Tuesday, September 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, August 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.