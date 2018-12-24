Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 25.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 150,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 735,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.93M, up from 585,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 2.29 million shares traded or 157.87% up from the average. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has declined 6.09% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM)

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (INGR) by 28.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,240 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.90M, up from 58,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.02. About 1.51M shares traded or 168.98% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 30.73% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold INGR shares while 138 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 58.34 million shares or 0.16% less from 58.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bartlett & Company Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 535 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 9,434 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 118,010 shares. First City Cap Mngmt Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,879 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associate Corp has 0.01% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 11,892 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 4,223 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested in 0% or 3,373 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 46 shares. First Interstate National Bank stated it has 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont reported 2,015 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 168,262 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested in 5,680 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.02% or 12,039 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.15% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Grace & White Inc, which manages about $820.58 million and $471.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forest City Realty Trust Cl A by 21,900 shares to 436,804 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (NYSE:WSM) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Among 8 analysts covering Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Ingredion Inc had 31 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, December 16, the company rating was initiated by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 26 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 14 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 18 to “Neutral”. The stock of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, October 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, October 30 report.

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ingredion: Looking Attractive After Share Price Declines – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2017, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Ingregion purchases Oregon’s Kerr Concentrates for $100 million – Portland Business – Portland Business Journal” published on July 08, 2015, Seekingalpha.com published: “Filtering Criteria For Small And Mid-Caps With Compounding Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2017. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Bad Beat Case For Ingredion – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ingredion -4.3% on forecast cut, cost-savings program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PDM shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 105.74 million shares or 2.41% less from 108.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Schwab Charles Management reported 2.16M shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.02% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co holds 0.04% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) or 319,189 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Llc has invested 0.11% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 191,256 shares. 101,150 were reported by Boston Partners. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 19,200 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp owns 17,812 shares. Brinker Capital reported 16,430 shares. Blackrock reported 13.28M shares. Citigroup stated it has 241,787 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated owns 10,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research accumulated 219,072 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dubuque Financial Bank Company accumulated 95 shares.

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Piedmont Promotes C. Brent Smith to President and Chief Investment Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JLL on the hunt for bigger space in downtown Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Piedmont Office Realty sells a property for $160M, buys one for $74M – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) CEO Don Miller on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Barely noticed’ downtown office building is receiving interest from new tenants, broker says – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Supervalu Inc by 419,655 shares to 460,675 shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gramercy Ppty Tr.

Among 4 analysts covering Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had 20 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 9. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) on Monday, August 28 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, March 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Sell”. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, November 30. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, January 7 to “Neutral”. On Monday, December 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Sell”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22.0 target in Thursday, February 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $35,700 activity.