Graco (GGG) to pay $0.16 on Feb 6, 2019; Shannon River Fund Management Lifted Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 16.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shannon River Fund Management Llc acquired 30,498 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 210,064 shares with $32.79 million value, up from 179,566 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $26.35B valuation. The stock decreased 3.71% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 3.89M shares traded or 63.41% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145

Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) is expected to pay $0.16 on Feb 6, 2019. (NYSE:GGG) shareholders before Jan 18, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Graco Inc’s current price of $39.76 translates into 0.40% yield. Graco Inc’s dividend has Jan 22, 2019 as record date. Dec 7, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 2.29M shares traded or 134.82% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has declined 2.34% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $6.10 million activity. The insider Chambers Caroline M sold $4.59M. 32,297 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) shares with value of $1.51M were sold by EUGSTER JACK W.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. It has a 22.73 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold Graco Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 135.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 137.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 972 were reported by Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 74,644 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru holds 0.05% or 684,110 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% or 16,748 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 15 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Finance Engines Advisors Limited Liability owns 11,859 shares. 16,126 are held by Creative Planning. 340,751 were accumulated by American International Grp Inc. Raymond James & Assoc has 396,091 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 16,532 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs Inc accumulated 30,000 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Ser Advsr has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Atlanta Mngmt Company L L C reported 3.87 million shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 4,536 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ADSK shares while 191 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 198.74 million shares or 3.16% less from 205.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ledyard State Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Waddell And Reed has invested 0.33% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ltd Ca has 0.47% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 9,556 shares. 149,251 were accumulated by Hoplite Lp. Da Davidson And accumulated 83,279 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 739 shares. Davenport Limited Co accumulated 369,395 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Westwood Holdings Gru Inc reported 26,791 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 34,500 were accumulated by Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Com. Conning Inc holds 0.02% or 4,728 shares in its portfolio. Glob Thematic Prtnrs Limited Com owns 425,842 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Korea Invest Corp owns 503,897 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

