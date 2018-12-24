Gradient Investments Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 54.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gradient Investments Llc acquired 7,193 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The Gradient Investments Llc holds 20,432 shares with $1.09M value, up from 13,239 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $226.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti

Tt International increased Rockwell Collins Inc (ROK) stake by 97.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tt International acquired 90,000 shares as Rockwell Collins Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 13.28%. The Tt International holds 182,500 shares with $25.64 million value, up from 92,500 last quarter. Rockwell Collins Inc now has $17.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $144.78. About 2.63 million shares traded or 132.97% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 16.70% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $9.66 million activity. 13,420 shares valued at $2.36M were sold by CRANDALL THEODORE D on Monday, December 3. $113,453 worth of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) shares were sold by Etzel Steven W.. Goris Patrick P. also sold $29,685 worth of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) shares. Shares for $787,596 were sold by Schmitt Susan. MCDERMOTT JOHN P had sold 3,834 shares worth $674,943 on Monday, December 3. On Monday, December 3 the insider Murphy Robert B sold $75,321. $174,495 worth of stock was sold by Laszkiewicz Michael on Tuesday, December 4.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell Automation declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Rockwell Automation Q4 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on November 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Far Could Rockwell Automation Fall? – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2018. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation +3.5% on guidance boost – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why This Internet of Things Stock Soared After Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold ROK shares while 212 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 81.37 million shares or 5.20% less from 85.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.11% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 5,875 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Retail Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.06% or 4,165 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.14% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Scout Invs, Missouri-based fund reported 121,490 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 21,966 shares in its portfolio. Howard Mgmt invested in 1.37% or 54,919 shares. Sun Life reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research stated it has 0.25% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Piedmont Advisors Inc reported 27,033 shares stake. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Notis accumulated 23,088 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Cap Lc has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 22,939 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Rockwell Automation had 9 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 8. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 30. The rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 21 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, October 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Underperform”.

Tt International decreased Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) stake by 28,238 shares to 61,240 valued at $9.84M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) stake by 291,869 shares and now owns 429,698 shares. Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Verizon Communications had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight” rating. Moffett Nathanson downgraded the shares of VZ in report on Tuesday, September 4 to “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, December 12, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $62 target in Monday, December 3 report.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 25,929 shares to 441,700 valued at $8.58M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (DSI) stake by 5,827 shares and now owns 41 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon Communications: By The Numbers – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Verizon For The Retirement Portfolio – Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon -2% on downgrade, “priced at a premium” – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cohen Lawrence B reported 65,891 shares. Economic Planning Adv owns 4,702 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% or 567,343 shares in its portfolio. 44,121 were accumulated by First National Bank & Trust. Cadence State Bank Na reported 47,031 shares. Amer Assets Management Limited Liability accumulated 140,000 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Nadler Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 14,324 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil accumulated 0.71% or 22,500 shares. Cue Grp Inc accumulated 0.4% or 12,509 shares. Calamos Advsrs Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Cap Advsr Ok owns 289,558 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. 15,485 are owned by C M Bidwell Assocs. Convergence Investment Ltd reported 1.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,940 shares.