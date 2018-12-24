Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 250.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 2,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,873 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $438,000, up from 819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (WCC) by 87.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 47,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,653 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $409,000, down from 54,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 522,392 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 22.96% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 39,847 shares to 32,991 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 9,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,537 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar: Can It Achieve Bullish Expectations? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Sees 20% Upside In Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks for the Market Comeback – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. Shares for $124,826 were bought by De Lange Bob.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,048 activity.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $714.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 123,164 shares to 210,482 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 28,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).