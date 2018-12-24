Loews Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 410,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.95 million, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Akorn Inc (AKRX) by 62.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 187,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,483 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Akorn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 9.27M shares traded or 113.09% up from the average. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 86.27% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Akorn May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22 Mos; 23/04/2018 – Court Fight Looms After Fresenius Drops $4.3 Billion Akorn Deal; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS PROBLEMS WITH AKORN WILL NOT BE SOLVED WITHIN MONTHS, BUT WILL TAKE YEARS TO RESOLVE; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (AKRX); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Akorn’s Ratings Review to Direction Uncertain on Terminated Fresenius Deal; 26/03/2018 – SEC: AKORN, EX-CFO DICK NEITHER ADMIT OR DENY ALLEGATIONS; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS BELIEVES AKORN SUIT WITHOUT FOUNDATION; 22/04/2018 – Akorn Issues Response to Fresenius Kabi’s Announcement It Is Seeking to Terminate the Merger Agreement; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: UPLD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, CIEN, QTRH – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Likely to Buy Luxtera: Good Move? – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Cisco’s (CSCO) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco temporarily bans employees from China – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: GOOG, SHOP, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 21. UBS maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 6 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 15. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, May 15 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 16. On Thursday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 18 report.

Loews Corp, which manages about $13.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,285 shares to 172,700 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt has invested 0.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6.17 million shares. Insight 2811 Inc stated it has 20,935 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors, a Iowa-based fund reported 565,969 shares. Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd owns 185,272 shares. 20,704 were accumulated by Augustine Asset Management. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd owns 1.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 108,423 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd owns 5,125 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited reported 0.13% stake. Cim Invest Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,380 shares. Evanston Invests Dba Evanston Advsr has 4,801 shares. Tru Asset Mgmt Lc, Texas-based fund reported 220,093 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.47% or 36,195 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company holds 0.48% or 417,531 shares. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Tan Irving also sold $3.24 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. The insider Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.32M. 217,420 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $10.28M were sold by Robbins Charles. Another trade for 33,950 shares valued at $1.52 million was made by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. Another trade for 4,373 shares valued at $196,324 was made by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. WEST STEVEN M had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.20 million.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Akorn Inc had 44 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 26 report. On Tuesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Susquehanna initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $48 target in Tuesday, July 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Piper Jaffray. As per Thursday, September 15, the company rating was upgraded by Piperjaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 5. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Wednesday, March 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wallachbeth on Monday, November 7. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, May 26. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, December 1 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 28, 2018 : AMD, BKD, QQQ, VST, SQQQ, AKRX, XRAY, ROKU, GNL, VGR, TIF, AROC – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Akorn (AKRX) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reviewing The Akorn-Fresenius Merger Fallout – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Akorn Names Douglas S. Boothe as President and CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Akorn V. Fresenius – Post Trial Thoughts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $4.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 5.71M shares to 5.76 million shares, valued at $194.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 34,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.