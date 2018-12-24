Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 11.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 8,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,338 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.63 million, down from 79,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 14.24M shares traded or 77.97% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 1.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 5,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,489 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $79.72 million, up from 402,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $162. About 2.80 million shares traded or 22.32% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 52.81% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOW shares while 151 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 162.71 million shares or 2.64% less from 167.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 1.32% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 13,318 shares. Columbus Circle stated it has 1.44% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 160,130 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Incorporated reported 50,913 shares stake. California-based Nicholas Invest Prtn LP has invested 0.34% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Bancshares has 0.28% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 119,664 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 1,755 shares. Arrow Financial invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc Company stated it has 3,600 shares. Mirador Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,811 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 177,705 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 16 shares. Hartford invested in 0.1% or 1,455 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com owns 1,963 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.5% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 4,717 shares.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 insider sales for $57.15 million activity. Donahoe John J sold $2.51 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, November 19. Schneider David sold $1.86M worth of stock. 12,504 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $2.25M on Friday, August 17. $2.50 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by CODD RONALD E F. 39,827 shares were sold by Scarpelli Michael, worth $7.13M on Thursday, November 29. LUDDY FREDERIC B also sold $5.93M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Wednesday, August 22.

Among 43 analysts covering ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. ServiceNow Inc had 145 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Stephens. On Thursday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 1. As per Monday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 30. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 25.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: Restart Buyback Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock Is Now In My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NuStar Energy Bonds Are Oversold – Now Yielding >10% – NuStar Energy LP (NYSE:NS) – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “With Shares Now Under $1, Will Blue Apron Be Kicked Off the NYSE? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 109,995 shares to 456,869 shares, valued at $48.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 56,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,275 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Among 22 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Marathon Petroleum Corp had 102 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 15. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, December 7 to “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85.0 target in Wednesday, December 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by PiperJaffray. The company was maintained on Monday, April 9 by Scotia Capital. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, July 20. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Vetr upgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Monday, August 24. Vetr has “Buy” rating and $59 target. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, May 10 to “Buy” rating.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,957 shares to 58,251 shares, valued at $9.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 65,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $372,990 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MPC’s profit will be $794.48M for 12.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “12 Billion Reasons to Pay Attention to 2020’s Global Fuel Standard – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. companies, including some in the Triad, are rolling in cash, and they’re growing increasingly fearful to spend it – Triad Business Journal” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.