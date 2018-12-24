C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 69.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $340,000, down from 7,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 3.56M shares traded or 55.76% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 771.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 188,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 212,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.36 million, up from 24,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,542 were reported by Guardian Invest Mgmt. 3,221 were accumulated by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Sarasin & Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.12% stake. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas owns 21,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 256,611 shares. Parkside Bancshares reported 0.05% stake. Bailard invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stonebridge Mngmt owns 2,925 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc owns 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 8,316 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Columbus Circle Invsts holds 298,354 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc owns 27,238 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial owns 20,104 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 392 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Friday, May 5. As per Monday, June 13, the company rating was upgraded by CLSA. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, May 3 to “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 9 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $148.0 target in Wednesday, January 17 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 18 by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Jefferies. On Monday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 19 by Jefferies.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 insider sales for $57.58 million activity. Another trade for 4,781 shares valued at $693,341 was made by Trower Alexandra C. on Wednesday, November 14. 20,925 shares were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane, worth $2.99 million. Shares for $2.10M were sold by FRIBOURG PAUL J. 7,406 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $1.05 million were sold by TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS. MOSS SARA E sold $1.62M worth of stock or 11,404 shares. 1,700 shares were sold by Hockaday Irvine O Jr, worth $233,869 on Tuesday, September 11.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $105.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,855 shares to 8,929 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.53 million for 20.69 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 19,879 shares to 256,471 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Financial Inc Cl A (NYSE:GNW) by 136,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Syntel Inc (NASDAQ:SYNT).

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of PFE in report on Wednesday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, January 31. The rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Hold” on Thursday, May 12. As per Wednesday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $3500 target in Thursday, July 13 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Overweight” rating given on Saturday, September 5 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paragon Capital Management reported 33,691 shares. L S, a California-based fund reported 154,431 shares. Macguire Cheswick Tuttle Invest Counsel Lc accumulated 0.04% or 4,810 shares. 11,719 were accumulated by Lifeplan Financial Gp Inc. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Boys Arnold holds 0.82% or 133,817 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 1.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prentiss Smith stated it has 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 20,358 were reported by Beaumont Fincl Partners Limited Liability Corporation. Next Fincl Group holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 18,749 shares. Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or reported 18,561 shares. City Trust Company Fl stated it has 4,809 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brown Advisory has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Enters Strategic Research Collaboration & License Agreement with Kineta Immuno-Oncology to Develop New Cancer Immunotherapies – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “European advisory group backs Pfizer’s Avastin biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.