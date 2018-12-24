Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 102.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc acquired 3,955 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock declined 11.09%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 7,804 shares with $2.48 million value, up from 3,849 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $40.84B valuation. The stock decreased 3.44% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $235.24. About 3.05M shares traded or 102.40% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased Fedex Corp (Fdx) (FDX) stake by 0.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 17,665 shares as Fedex Corp (Fdx) (FDX)’s stock declined 22.66%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 2.77 million shares with $667.65M value, down from 2.79M last quarter. Fedex Corp (Fdx) now has $41.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 171 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,602 shares to 21,228 valued at $5.73 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFV) stake by 37,508 shares and now owns 451,667 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 9 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of NOC in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, October 25. Barclays Capital maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Tuesday, December 4. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $310 target. Buckingham Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $371 target in Tuesday, July 31 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NOC in report on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Wednesday, November 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $318 target.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $11.33 million activity. The insider Kalan Lesley A sold 1,065 shares worth $319,521. Another trade for 5,137 shares valued at $1.59 million was sold by Antkowiak Patrick M.. CHESTON SHEILA C. also sold $3.34M worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) shares. Another trade for 4,543 shares valued at $1.35 million was sold by Caylor Mark A. $225,960 worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) was sold by Purvis Shawn N on Monday, November 5. $1.33M worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) shares were sold by Perry David T. BUSH WESLEY G also sold $2.75M worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 62 investors sold NOC shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 34,196 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Pnc Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.18% or 604,572 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Lc invested 0.54% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Choate Investment Advsrs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 4,589 shares. 16,428 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 0% or 11 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 2,106 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc has 3,723 shares. Crestwood Limited Liability Corporation owns 862 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.2% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 9,288 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,049 shares.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northrop Grumman Announces Change in Pension Accounting – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lockheed/Northrop venture, other defense firms get $165M in military contracts in Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “The Next Air Force Fighter Could Be a Budget-Buster – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased Ford Motor Co (F) (NYSE:F) stake by 316,000 shares to 33.04 million valued at $305.61M in 2018Q3. It also upped Citigroup (C) (NYSE:C) stake by 23,965 shares and now owns 12.35 million shares. General Motors Co (Gm) was raised too.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: FedEx’s ’20/20/20′ Narrative Is Gone (NYSE:FDX) – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can FedEx Weather The Storm Of A Recession? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx: Valuation Brief – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx Q2 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying FedEx – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FedEx had 9 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $270 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 18. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FDX in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, December 10. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $263 target in Wednesday, December 12 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $275 target in Friday, November 2 report.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $55,968 activity. $225,156 worth of stock was bought by Griffith Susan Patricia on Wednesday, October 17. Shares for $281,124 were sold by EDWARDSON JOHN A on Wednesday, September 19.