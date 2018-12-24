Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 2,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,150 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.00 million, down from 80,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 221 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 100,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.31M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $200.91 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 111 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Fixed-Income Underwriting Revenue $518M; 25/04/2018 – MS pops up at Latitude; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: RUSSIA RATHER SLOWS EASING, THAN INTERVENES; 07/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 7.9% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 14.9%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. IS PROVIDING FINANCING COMMITMENT FOR ACQUISITION AND WILL LEAD FINANCING; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 3.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS EUROPE LOOKING “INCREASINGLY ATTRACTIVE” ON ABSOLUTE VALUATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Casey Morgan Elevated to Sr. Business Development at the Vortex Companies and Will Relocate to Florida

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Morgan Stanley (MS) call put ratio 1 call to 9.4 puts with focus on December 38, 38.50 and 39 calls – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “MS Global Franchise Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Alan Knuckman’s Bullish Morgan Stanley Trade (NYSE:MS) – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley (MS) to boost bonus pool for banker, traders – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Avoid This ‘Laggard’? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $93.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 13,676 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $26.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 17 report. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. On Thursday, January 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. JMP Securities upgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Thursday, October 8 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Sandler O’Neill maintained the shares of MS in report on Friday, January 19 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 6 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 18 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, September 4.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 9.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whitnell holds 17,900 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees invested 0.25% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cornercap Counsel Inc has invested 0.52% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hanson And Doremus Invest has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Caprock Group Incorporated invested in 8,204 shares. 132,045 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Sadoff Mngmt Limited Co has 2.87% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 713,500 shares. Howard Hughes Institute invested in 1.36% or 100,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1.43M shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fsi Group Limited Liability Company invested in 2.69% or 80,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 12,702 were accumulated by King Wealth.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 23. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 10 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Friday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by Vertical Research with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, January 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, October 20.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923 worth of stock. Mikkilineni Krishna sold $4.06M worth of stock. 13,400 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $1.94M were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Neuberger Berman Grp Llc has 0.25% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.32 million shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Smith Moore & holds 8,327 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust owns 62,568 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc stated it has 1,918 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Company owns 315,698 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Limited owns 479,360 shares. Sky Inv Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc holds 0.11% or 403,086 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability reported 13,500 shares. Hendley Com Incorporated reported 39,074 shares stake. Evanson Asset Management Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jnba Advisors holds 230 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.