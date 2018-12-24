Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 53.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 300,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 860,610 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.17M, up from 560,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 3,196 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 38.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 1,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,211 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.40 million, up from 4,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 28 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by Oppenheimer. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 18 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 2 with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 6 by Rosenblatt. As per Monday, June 5, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, October 26 by PiperJaffray. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by Pacific Crest on Monday, June 5.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock or 3,408 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guild Invest accumulated 38,675 shares or 8.8% of the stock. Stralem Com owns 4,400 shares. Parus (Uk) Limited has invested 10.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 6,884 are owned by Lehman Financial Resources Inc. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cwh Cap reported 8,844 shares. Axiom International Invsts Ltd Co De stated it has 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dock Street Asset Management has 193,674 shares for 13.62% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 108,034 shares. Moreover, Family Cap Company has 2.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,670 shares. 40,095 were reported by Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Company. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,212 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. Shares for $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4. Verity John R sold $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 11. Shares for $746,620 were sold by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. Hansen Neil A had sold 2,798 shares worth $214,914 on Friday, December 14. $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Schleckser Robert N. Corson Bradley W sold $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, September 19.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 19 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 23. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 6. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, September 19. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Thursday, September 3. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 8 report. HSBC downgraded the shares of XOM in report on Tuesday, November 7 to “Reduce” rating. On Monday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bsw Wealth owns 12,834 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.91% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 77,437 shares. Asset Gru reported 0.14% stake. Whitnell And owns 35,928 shares. Jefferies Gru accumulated 46,223 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corp reported 40,092 shares. Harvest Mgmt Limited Company reported 2,500 shares stake. Dillon And Associate Inc stated it has 5,929 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Personal Advsrs Corp accumulated 0.45% or 409,373 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 0.49% or 283,124 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 46,497 shares. Heathbridge Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 1.4% or 104,659 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,564 shares or 0% of the stock.