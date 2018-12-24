Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) stake by 38.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp acquired 1,720 shares as Apple Computer Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Groesbeck Investment Management Corp holds 6,211 shares with $1.40M value, up from 4,491 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc now has $715.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Trump ZTE Tweet, China Chipmaking Industry and Apple’s iPhones Causes Trade Deficit (Video); 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses

Among 5 analysts covering Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ophir Energy had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, October 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies upgraded Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) rating on Monday, October 22. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and GBX 65 target. The stock of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) earned “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, September 25. The rating was upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy” on Friday, December 7. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 13 report. The stock of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold” on Friday, July 13. The company was maintained on Friday, September 14 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 7. See Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) latest ratings:

07/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 58.00 Upgrade

22/10/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 65.00 Upgrade

18/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 90.00 New Target: GBX 80.00 Maintain

15/10/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 80.00 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 53.00 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 90.00 New Target: GBX 42.00 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 80.00 Maintain

13/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 53.00 Maintain

07/09/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 53.00 New Target: GBX 80.00 Maintain

13/07/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 53.00 Maintain

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple’s (AAPL) Days of Big Growth Might Be Over – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Worst May Be Over For Apple’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Altavista Wealth Management reported 40,144 shares stake. Hexavest has invested 2.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moon Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,718 shares or 0% of the stock. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In reported 1.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 20,490 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 28,544 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company has 30,822 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Nicholas Inv Partners Lp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Veritas Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,361 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Company holds 127,503 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Cibc World Corp invested 3.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability reported 4.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Blume Capital Management has 8.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 71,955 shares. Waddell Reed Inc holds 3.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 6.30M shares. Moreover, Alley Limited Liability Corp has 2.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 9. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, November 14. UBS has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 23. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 10 report. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Wednesday, November 14 to “Neutral”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 20 by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 31 report. As per Tuesday, December 4, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC.

Ophir Energy plc operates as an independent upstream gas and oil exploration and production firm in Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of 235.85 million GBP. The firm develops offshore and deep-water gas and oil exploration assets. It currently has negative earnings. It holds 95% interests in Block AD-03 located in the Rakhine Basin in Myanmar; 23.3% interests in Block 5 located in the Sureste in the Gulf of Mexico; and 45% interests in Block CI-513 located in Cote dÂ’Ivoire in West Africa.