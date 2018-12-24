Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 32.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 18,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 37,325 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.77M, down from 55,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 35 shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 20/03/2018 – Global Capital: Cigna jumbo loan just a drop in the ocean; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises Outlook; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA SAYS DEAL TO PROVIDE GREATER THAN ABOUT $600 MLN IN RETAINED SYNERGIES – PRESENTATION; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES CIGNA’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE AFTER AN; 08/03/2018 – Cramer’s market outlook improves after Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CORP – DEAL WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PCT TO 8 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Cigna joins healthcare deal frenzy with $67bn Express Scripts takeover; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of Cigna Corporation and Its Insurance Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications; 18/04/2018 – Cigna-Express Scripts Deal to Face Justice Department Review

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 52.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 36,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 107,795 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.78 million, up from 70,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $239.49. About 74 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 42.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.17% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 12/03/2018 – Servant Systems Expands Support in Domino’s Pizza International Markets; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – AT DEC-END NET DEBT 89.2 MLN POUNDS VS NET DEBT OF 34.6 MLN POUNDS AS REPORTED YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – 65-75 UK STORE OPENINGS EXPECTED IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $825 MLN OF NEW SECURITIZED NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville Domino’s® Locations to Hire 820 Team Members

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $14.58 million activity. WEINER RUSSELL J had sold 4,404 shares worth $1.29M on Wednesday, August 22. $1.40 million worth of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was sold by ALLISON RICHARD E JR on Thursday, November 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.47, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DPZ shares while 104 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 35.69 million shares or 7.46% less from 38.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lord Abbett & Com Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 112,116 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability has invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). First Mercantile Tru Com invested in 739 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 2,292 shares. Hitchwood Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 0.83% or 200,000 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 3,844 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp stated it has 1,925 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Com Na holds 1,109 shares. Amarillo Bancorp holds 0.73% or 5,362 shares. Crestwood Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 38,880 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has 128,300 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 4,321 shares. Arrow Corporation reported 15,215 shares. 14,150 are owned by Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Limited. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability reported 2,665 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $104.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 501,958 shares to 173,439 shares, valued at $15.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 117,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,520 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Among 30 analysts covering Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,662 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Assetmark has 47,722 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Boston reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Co owns 1,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 1,907 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt invested in 90,892 shares. Rudman Errol M invested 3.34% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0.01% or 3,827 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 10,000 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs, Florida-based fund reported 1,525 shares. Tremblant Capital Group Inc invested in 213,236 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Swiss State Bank invested in 0.2% or 854,574 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 11,372 shares. M&R Cap Management reported 1,854 shares. Moreover, Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 29.90% or $0.58 from last year’s $1.94 per share. CI’s profit will be $613.71 million for 17.99 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.21 million activity. 238 shares valued at $46,101 were sold by ZOLLARS WILLIAM D on Friday, September 14. Sadler Jason D had sold 21,189 shares worth $4.51 million.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $12.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Put) by 12,400 shares to 43,300 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer S A (Call).

Among 23 analysts covering CIGNA (NYSE:CI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive.

