Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 10.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 746,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.73 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.15 million, up from 6.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 12.14M shares traded or 55.79% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 46.33% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 97.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 12,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 328 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13,000, down from 12,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 1.76 million shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 38.71% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 39 investors sold TEX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 73.79 million shares or 4.42% more from 70.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 88 shares. Element holds 0% or 5,021 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Manufacturers Life The reported 107,806 shares. 1.93M are owned by Tcw Grp Incorporated. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 145,977 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 2,728 shares stake. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company owns 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 41 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 7,729 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 319 shares. Mackenzie owns 6,088 shares. Amer Century Companies owns 168,532 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associates Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 3.52 million shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Terex Corporation had 104 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) rating on Monday, July 11. Barclays Capital has “Equalweight” rating and $20 target. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Tuesday, May 17 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 6 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, December 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Evercore given on Friday, May 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $35.0 target in Sunday, August 20 report. On Thursday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 5 with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, December 19.

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.33 per share. TEX’s profit will be $33.16M for 14.78 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.82% negative EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $166.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,545 shares to 7,467 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Corecivic Inc.

More important recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Terex – A Powerful Machinery Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Selling Old National Bancorp (ONB) – Yahoo News”, Gurufocus.com published: “It’s Time to Take a Look at Caterpillar – GuruFocus.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Terex Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 14 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.54 million activity. $458,739 worth of stock was sold by BARR KEVIN A on Thursday, September 13. Shares for $12,743 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D. CHOLMONDELEY PAULA H had sold 16,214 shares worth $669,476. 6,929 shares were sold by FILIPOV STEVE, worth $269,192 on Friday, August 31. The insider COHEN ERIC I sold 10,000 shares worth $390,100.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $353.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 232,676 shares to 419,387 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 769,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.71, from 2.75 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold GRPN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 334.77 million shares or 0.15% less from 335.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Company accumulated 897,040 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 20,092 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 1.10M shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 0% or 475,530 shares. First Advsrs Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 23.58M shares. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0.02% or 65,951 shares. Blair William Il owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 57,860 shares. Gabelli Funds stated it has 625,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Magnetar Financial Ltd Company owns 76,913 shares. Spark Invest Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 951,700 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 14,665 shares. Washington-based Lesa Sroufe & Commerce has invested 1.65% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 40,644 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $14.92 million activity.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Groupon (GRPN) Stock’s Place in Your Portfolio Justified? – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GRPN, GILD, SPWR – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Groupon Partners With AMC to Expand Presence in North America – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HAIN, TTD, GRPN – Nasdaq” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Expected to Influence Groupon’s (GRPN) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 02, 2018.