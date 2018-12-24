Flextronics International LTD (FLEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 130 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 115 sold and decreased their stock positions in Flextronics International LTD. The institutional investors in our database now own: 479.55 million shares, down from 481.03 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flextronics International LTD in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 88 Increased: 82 New Position: 48.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) is expected to pay $0.13 on Jan 14, 2019. (NASDAQ:GFED) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc's current price of $21.50 translates into 0.60% yield. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc's dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Dec 21, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 6.59% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 584 shares traded. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 8.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc Ct holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. for 5.71 million shares. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owns 2.40 million shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contour Asset Management Llc has 3.73% invested in the company for 8.11 million shares. The New York-based Claar Advisors Llc has invested 3.61% in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 1.16 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 12 insider sales for $1.96 million activity.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 10.01M shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has declined 53.75% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 17/04/2018 – Korea Content Platform Chooses Ooyala Flex Media Platform to Power Their Media Operations; 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Operations to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (“MFLEX”); 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B; 22/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market l Technavio; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD – MFLEX WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN NON-US SUBSIDIARIES OF FLEX THAT OPERATE CHINA-BASED BUSINESS OF MULTEK, FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $273 MLN; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-R® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ D-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.92 billion. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables clients to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It has a 13.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $126.39 million for 7.75 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank that provides banking services and products in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company has market cap of $95.71 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. It has a 18.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans.