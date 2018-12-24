Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Trimmed Its Visa (V) Stake; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Had 7 Bulls

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 3.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 4,123 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 128,929 shares with $19.35 million value, down from 133,052 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $273.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 7,718 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS

Among 8 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 11 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Edward Jones. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray. JP Morgan maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 10 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $88 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 22 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 7 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, October 12. See Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 324 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 590.97 million shares or 0.23% less from 592.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 2.14 million shares. Moreover, Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 160 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 52.57M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.16% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 167,500 shares. Caymus Capital Prtn Lp invested in 6.08% or 441,521 shares. Spirit Of America Corp stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Rothschild & Asset Us Inc accumulated 0.21% or 249,036 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 8,439 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fayez Sarofim & Communications accumulated 0.09% or 213,623 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc has invested 0.41% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bkd Wealth Lc has 2,809 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Next Group holds 0.02% or 627 shares in its portfolio. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,530 shares.

The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 420 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum’s Hollub eyes major effort in carbon capture revival – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Big Oil Scares Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 28, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Eagle, Eli Lilly, GameStop, Intuit, Novavax, Nvidia, Salesforce, Schlumberger and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Announces 3rd Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $45.29 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 11.79 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Inc.: Goodbye Cash, Hello Visa – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Money For Nothing – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: YouTube Catches Something Viral – The Motley Fool” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ranking The Payment Technology And Services Providers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73B for 25.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 4,810 shares to 181,237 valued at $16.22 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 3,270 shares and now owns 25,428 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Co owns 48,242 shares. American Mngmt holds 210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated owns 6,104 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Puzo Michael J stated it has 9,540 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 977,764 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bamco Inc reported 0.09% stake. Randolph Company stated it has 181,553 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 219,077 shares or 4.18% of the stock. Principal Fincl Incorporated accumulated 4.27M shares. De Burlo Group Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 3.9% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 41,492 shares. Jupiter Asset Management has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 28 were accumulated by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. 13,864 shares were sold by Sheedy William M., worth $2.01M. On Monday, December 3 the insider HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541.