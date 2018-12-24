Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 92 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 94 cut down and sold stakes in Jack In The Box Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 25.15 million shares, down from 28.34 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Jack In The Box Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 73 Increased: 53 New Position: 39.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 12.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc acquired 5,195 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock declined 6.11%. The Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 47,395 shares with $3.35M value, up from 42,200 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $34.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 7.33M shares traded or 97.33% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,172 shares. Central Securities Corporation owns 160,000 shares. Capital Rech Global Investors holds 2.12M shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce invested in 0.19% or 138,890 shares. Us Bank De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). United Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Verition Fund Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 23,975 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,215 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 81,971 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Renaissance Inv Group Llc accumulated 0.11% or 3,954 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 275,612 shares. Kopp Inv Ltd Liability Com has 0.26% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,423 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 300,000 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 652,925 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $10.44 million activity. 12,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $771,000 were sold by Sauerland John P. Barbagallo John A sold 50,000 shares worth $3.40 million. 2,300 shares were sold by Broz Steven, worth $137,724 on Thursday, July 19. $817,362 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Griffith Susan Patricia on Thursday, November 15. The insider CODY WILLIAM M sold 50,000 shares worth $3.35M. $452,296 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Murphy John Jo on Tuesday, July 17.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 44,032 shares to 357,570 valued at $7.82M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 7,307 shares and now owns 36,943 shares. Jefferies Finl Group Inc was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, November 19 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, July 16. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, July 12 with “Neutral”. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 7 report. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral”. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 7 to “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of PGR in report on Friday, October 12 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 12.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. As of October 02, 2016, it operated and franchised approximately 2,255 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 699 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 18.3 P/E ratio.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 4.93% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. for 302,645 shares. Jana Partners Llc owns 1.74 million shares or 4.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Freshford Capital Management Llc has 4.35% invested in the company for 323,800 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 3% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 84,770 shares.

