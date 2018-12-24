H.C. Wainwright Cuts Histogenics (HSGX) To Neutral from Buy; 3 Analysts Covering ON Semiconductor (ON)

Among 7 analysts covering ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. ON Semiconductor had 9 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 25. Morgan Stanley maintained ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $14.5 target. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, July 31. On Thursday, August 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. Nomura maintained the shares of ON in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. See ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) latest ratings:

13/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

30/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $18.5 New Target: $14.5 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $28 New Target: $21 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30 New Target: $23 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $32 Downgrade

25/09/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Old Target: $16 Initiates Coverage On

09/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $20 New Target: $18.5 Downgrade

31/07/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $29 New Target: $30 Maintain

19/07/2018 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Initiates Coverage On

In a an analyst note issued today, H.C. Wainwright cut shares of Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) to a Neutral rating from a Buy rating.

More notable recent ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bad Week Gets Even Worse on Friday – Nasdaq” on December 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Singapore Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Monday – Nasdaq” published on December 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Markets far from merry as stock losses extend into seventh day – Nasdaq” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US STOCKS-Wall St hits fresh lows on economic worries – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 24 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.52 billion. It operates through three divisions: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. It has a 6.86 P/E ratio. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 7.54M shares traded or 7.75% up from the average. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has declined 9.79% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ON News: 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 12/03/2018 – ON Semiconductor Delivers AEC-Q100 Qualified Image Sensors Optimized for OEM-Fitted In-Car DVR Cameras; 06/03/2018 – Highest Resolution 35 mm Format CCD Image Sensor Addresses Latest Inspection and Surveillance Applications; 03/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor Expands Imaging Options for Extreme Low-Light Imaging; 12/03/2018 – X-Class CMOS Image Sensor Platform from ON Semiconductor Enables New Functionality for Industrial Camera Design; 10/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor Introduces Digital Image Sensor with Class-Leading Low Light Sensitivity and Signal-Noise Ratio; 27/03/2018 – ON SEMICONDUCTOR’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S, OTLK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – ON Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ON Semiconductor & Plug and Play to Assure Next Generation of Innovation; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.15 million. The firm offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It currently has negative earnings. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.0034 during the last trading session, reaching $0.47. About 12.55M shares traded or 135.35% up from the average. Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) has declined 75.90% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HSGX News: 15/03/2018 HISTOGENICS CORP – EXPECTS TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES OF BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Histogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Histogenics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSGX); 10/05/2018 – Histogenics 1Q Loss $14.4M; 10/05/2018 – Histogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 52c; 15/03/2018 – HISTOGENICS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.26; 10/05/2018 – Histogenics 1Q Rev $0.00; 15/03/2018 – Histogenics 4Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Histogenics Corp Announces the Appointment of Susan Washer to Its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Histogenics Corporation Announces the Appointment of Susan Washer to Its Board of Directors

Analysts await Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $-0.15 EPS, up 42.31% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Histogenics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.