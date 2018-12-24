Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 19.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,618 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.35 million, up from 49,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 78.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 23,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,240 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $253,000, down from 29,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14 million shares traded or 85.35% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.09% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 96,043 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Gru has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Lc Tn has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Encompass Cap Advsrs Llc holds 280,000 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Limited Co invested in 0.59% or 75,485 shares. Adage Ptnrs Limited Company invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 4.92M were accumulated by Prudential Plc. Mackenzie has invested 0.27% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 14,311 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 431,460 shares. Strategic Financial Service Inc has 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 6,285 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust accumulated 27,237 shares. 1.83 million were accumulated by Cap Fund Mngmt. Optimum Inv Advsr has 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Another trade for 1,210 shares valued at $43,838 was made by Beaty Anne L. on Wednesday, November 7. Shares for $93,680 were sold by Pope Lawrence J.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. iBERIA Capital Partners maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Thursday, October 20. iBERIA Capital Partners has “Outperform” rating and $60 target. On Wednesday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, February 22. Piper Jaffray maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Thursday, December 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 24 by Wells Fargo. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 19 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained the shares of HAL in report on Tuesday, July 24 with “Strong Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Tuesday, October 23. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $50 target.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $167.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 16,612 shares to 20,027 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab International Eqty Etf (SCHF).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: My Opinion After Third-Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Amid Crashing Oil Prices – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Halliburton A Buy At 52-Week Lows? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton Earnings Could Spark A Reversal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2018.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 24,824 shares to 82,520 shares, valued at $19.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont by 131,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,903 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 371,403 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants stated it has 19,765 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associate reported 0.18% stake. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Llc holds 10,707 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 116,060 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt owns 3,907 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fincl Advisory invested 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Virginia-based Union Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 31,208 are held by Cypress Asset Management Tx. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,008 shares. Td Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 163 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability Com owns 3,600 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Associates has 0.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10,018 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Lc reported 3,018 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Economic Slowdown Might Gradually Impact Home Depot’s Business – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Juniper Networks, Home Depot and Campbell Soup Company – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “What Lowe’s Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Loweâ€™s plan â€˜solid’ but Gordon Haskett analyst still prefers Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Microsoft Parties Like Its 2002 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. The insider Menear Craig A sold 117,327 shares worth $21.17 million. On Monday, November 19 VADON MARK C bought $2.00 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 11,500 shares. 250 shares were bought by Hewett Wayne M., worth $42,405 on Wednesday, November 21. 7,203 shares were sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn, worth $1.28 million on Friday, December 7. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Campbell Ann Marie sold $2.32 million. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $354,960 was made by Kadre Manuel on Thursday, November 15.