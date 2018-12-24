Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 42.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 4,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $996,000, down from 11,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 4.35M shares traded or 85.03% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr Fsponso (BABA) by 16.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,452 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.69M, down from 34,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr Fsponso for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63 billion for 23.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

