Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) to pay $0.10 on Jan 30, 2019; 3 Analysts Covering SIG plc (LON:SHI)

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) is expected to pay $0.10 on Jan 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:HCAP) shareholders before Jan 22, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s current price of $9.45 translates into 1.01% yield. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s dividend has Jan 23, 2019 as record date. Nov 8, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 22,407 shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) has declined 7.45% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP HCAP.O SEES FY REVENUE $100 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL-“RESTRUCTURED OPERATIONS INTO THREE FUNCTIONAL AREAS: BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, AND FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION”; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – GENERALLY PROVIDES FINANCING FOR COMPANIES WITH ANNUAL REVENUES OF LESS THAN $100 MLN (NOT “SEES FY REVENUE $100 MLN”); 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – INITIAL TERM OF ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT IS FROM APRIL 29, 2018, TO APRIL 29, 2020; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – APPOINTED WILLIAM ALVAREZ AS CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER, AND SECRETARY; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 15/03/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – NOW PLANS TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QTR & YR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 ON MARCH 30; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – ON MARCH 28, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED JOSEPH A. JOLSON AS CEO OF COMPANY

Among 8 analysts covering SIG PLC (LON:SHI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. SIG PLC had 20 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained SIG plc (LON:SHI) rating on Monday, September 24. Peel Hunt has “Buy” rating and GBX 180 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, June 26. On Thursday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of SHI in report on Tuesday, November 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 18 by Peel Hunt. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Shore Capital. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. See SIG plc (LON:SHI) latest ratings:

Since June 22, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $336,724 activity. 3,059 shares were bought by Jolson Joseph A, worth $32,109 on Wednesday, June 27. $20,560 worth of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) was bought by Alvarez William Edwin Jr on Friday, December 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 385,578 shares or 45.47% more from 265,063 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De reported 54,583 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) for 25 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested 0% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). 50,937 were accumulated by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,560 shares. Greenwich Mgmt Inc holds 0.81% or 70,194 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Janney Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Blair William And Company Il owns 25,840 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 499 shares. Punch And Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP). Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 11,441 shares. 16,699 are held by Confluence Management Ltd Liability Corp. Covington Cap Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP).

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $60.54 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 15.02 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.

SIG plc engages in the distribution of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. The company has market cap of 632.96 million GBP. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and insulated panels and modular housing systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides exterior products, including tiles, slates, membranes, and battens for pitched roofs; single-ply flat roofing systems; plastic building products; Industrial roofing and cladding systems; and room-in-roof panel systems.