Harvey Capital Management Lowered The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position; Federal Signal Has 1.16 Sentiment

Federal Signal Corp (FSS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.24, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 80 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 69 reduced and sold their holdings in Federal Signal Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 51.84 million shares, down from 51.85 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Federal Signal Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 56 Increased: 51 New Position: 29.

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased The Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 80.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 18,000 shares as The Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 4,400 shares with $514,000 value, down from 22,400 last quarter. The Walt Disney Co now has $155.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 3,734 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 19 report. Imperial Capital upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, November 27 to “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 12 report. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, August 8. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $106,500 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares. Shares for $15.05M were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11. Another trade for 29,192 shares valued at $3.44 million was sold by Parker Mary Jayne. $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 18,500 were reported by Iat Reinsurance. First Fincl Corporation In stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Wendell David has 1.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Earnest holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 204,684 shares. First Dallas stated it has 2,155 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 38,491 shares. S&Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,940 shares. Parsec Financial holds 160,605 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 15,273 shares. Motco has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Elm Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 501 shares in its portfolio. Savant Capital Llc has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 11,469 were reported by Griffin Asset.

Analysts await Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. FSS’s profit will be $19.28 million for 15.30 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Signal Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. It has a 12.99 P/E ratio. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation for 1.33 million shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 267,850 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 1.61% invested in the company for 685,000 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.24% in the stock. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 180,903 shares.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 675,376 shares traded or 117.92% up from the average. Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) has risen 2.65% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 23/04/2018 – Federal Signal to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Profit Rises 77%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ORDERS $329.7M; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.22, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q EPS 21c; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL – ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 20C