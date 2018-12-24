Among 10 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Whiting Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5200 target in Sunday, November 25 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 31. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 1. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Monday, August 27 report. See Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) latest ratings:

25/11/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $60 New Target: $46 Maintain

05/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $67 New Target: $60 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $62 New Target: $54 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55 New Target: $50 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $67 Upgrade

12/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $68 New Target: $67 Maintain

03/10/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform New Target: $67 Initiates Coverage On

26/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $64 New Target: $68 Maintain

27/08/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $75 Maintain

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) stake by 5.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 4,762 shares as Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 85,992 shares with $21.47M value, down from 90,754 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc Com now has $15.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.35 million shares traded or 132.88% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 22.67% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.67% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE

More notable recent Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whiting Petroleum: As Cheap As They Get – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whiting Petroleum: A Look At 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “OPEC Likely to Cut Production: 4 Stocks to Buy – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whiting Petroleum +4% after easily beating Q3 expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Whiting Petroleum’s Recent Pullback A Gift? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2018.

The stock decreased 7.69% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 420 shares traded. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has risen 18.10% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.10% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP – UNIT MAY INCREASE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF LOANS UNDER THE CREDIT AGREEMENT BY UP TO $1.25 BLN; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $35; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLL); 15/05/2018 – Brenham Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Whiting Petroleum; 09/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SEES FY CAPEX $750.0M; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 28C; 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q EPS 16c

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 16.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.77 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $77.61M for 51.37 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $15.75 million activity. The insider AYERS JONATHAN W sold 30,000 shares worth $7.37 million. Studer Jacqueline sold $666,823 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Tuesday, November 6. 5,912 shares valued at $1.44M were sold by Lane Michael on Tuesday, August 21. $682,992 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares were sold by HENDERSON REBECCA M. The insider TWIGGE GIOVANI sold 11,372 shares worth $2.76M.

Among 4 analysts covering IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IDEXX Laboratories had 4 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, November 5. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 10 with “Buy”.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why You Should Add IDEXX (IDXX) Stock to Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IDEXX: This Medical Equipment Stock Is Overvalued And Could Go Down As Much As 20% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Retain IDEXX (IDXX) in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Q3 Earnings Preview: What’s Shaping Up? – Nasdaq” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: IDXX, NFX – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold IDXX shares while 207 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 70.63 million shares or 1.73% less from 71.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 2,176 were reported by West Coast Financial Limited Liability. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.41% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Us Comml Bank De holds 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 11,549 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 18,491 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Great Lakes Limited Liability holds 13,624 shares. Portland Glob Advsr Lc owns 3,614 shares. Ajo Lp owns 45,690 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Products Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,969 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,704 shares. 6,591 are owned by Twin Tree L P.