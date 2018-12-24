Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 2.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 1,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.59 million, down from 46,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08M shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Incorporated (ECL) by 4.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 2,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,629 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.88 million, down from 59,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 2.72 million shares traded or 121.58% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Northcoast on Tuesday, June 20. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185.0 target in Thursday, August 31 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 1 report. The company was reinitiated on Friday, January 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $257 target in Friday, October 5 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Tuesday, September 4 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $170 target in Friday, February 5 report.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $18.46 million activity. Another trade for 23,000 shares valued at $5.22 million was made by LAZARUS FRANZ E on Thursday, October 25. $1.49M worth of stock was sold by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15. GALANTI RICHARD A sold $945,940 worth of stock or 4,163 shares. Murphy James P. sold $3.29M worth of stock or 15,000 shares. $5.03M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by JELINEK W CRAIG. On Monday, October 22 LIBENSON RICHARD M sold $458,976 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 2,049 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “COST February 2019 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Continental (UAL) Gains on Expansion Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “The 6 Best Business Comebacks of 2018 – The Motley Fool” on December 23, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Azrieli to build Israel’s tallest building at 2.5 bln shekel cost – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLP, MDLZ, COST, MO – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark holds 0% or 435 shares. 17,454 were reported by Fiera Cap Corp. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 157,783 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa accumulated 113,437 shares. Rothschild Investment Il owns 47,415 shares. Keating Inv Counselors accumulated 0.29% or 2,832 shares. Stralem Incorporated holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,300 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 4.67M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Rockland Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,670 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 38,852 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Connors Investor Services Inc owns 40,505 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 125,314 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, June 1 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 26 by Macquarie Research. Longbow downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, June 28 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150.0 target in Thursday, January 18 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 204,473 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 22,668 were reported by Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited. Bb&T holds 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 32,971 shares. Somerset Ltd Llc reported 4,630 shares stake. Wedgewood Incorporated reported 2,500 shares stake. Regions Fin Corporation accumulated 130,228 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs owns 837,696 shares. Gyroscope Capital Management Gp Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,191 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 1.96M shares. Stanley holds 0.21% or 5,448 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Ecolab buying U.K.’s Bioquell – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on November 30, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (ECL) Reports Offer to Acquire Bioquell PLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 11.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ECL’s profit will be $447.75 million for 23.22 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.31% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $17.92 million activity. On Thursday, September 13 the insider Hickey Michael A sold $5.06M. $6.41 million worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was sold by BAKER DOUGLAS M JR on Wednesday, November 7. BILLER LESLIE S sold $450,884 worth of stock or 2,811 shares. $1.50M worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was sold by Mulhere Timothy P on Thursday, September 6. Brown Darrell R sold 11,800 shares worth $1.77 million. HIGGINS ARTHUR J had sold 8,700 shares worth $1.30 million on Monday, August 27.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $577.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A) by 12,375 shares to 105,220 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.