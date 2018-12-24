Havens Advisors Lowered Moneygram Intl (MGI) Holding; Sanmina (SANM) Sentiment Is 0.92

Havens Advisors Llc decreased Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) stake by 71.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Havens Advisors Llc sold 85,000 shares as Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI)’s stock declined 65.23%. The Havens Advisors Llc holds 34,000 shares with $182,000 value, down from 119,000 last quarter. Moneygram Intl Inc now has $92.99M valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.67. About 1.61M shares traded or 175.39% up from the average. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 84.67% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q EPS 11c; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss/Shr 83c; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 29/05/2018 – MoneyGram Launches Money Transfer Service to All Bank Accounts in Ghana; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership

Sanmina Corp (SANM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.08, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 81 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 88 sold and decreased holdings in Sanmina Corp. The funds in our database now have: 61.66 million shares, down from 62.39 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Sanmina Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 67 Increased: 61 New Position: 20.

Among 2 analysts covering MoneyGram Int (NASDAQ:MGI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MoneyGram Int had 2 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report earnings on March, 15. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 105.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.2 per share. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by MoneyGram International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -104.76% negative EPS growth.

Havens Advisors Llc increased Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) stake by 47,100 shares to 244,800 valued at $11.34M in 2018Q3. It also upped Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) stake by 34,100 shares and now owns 57,000 shares. Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.79, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 23 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 44.72 million shares or 0.57% less from 44.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrowstreet LP has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 234,406 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Trexquant LP stated it has 0.01% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 72,573 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 25 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research invested in 37,282 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 1,459 shares. 2.11M were reported by Vanguard Grp. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). accumulated 20,485 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs reported 30,400 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 29,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 12,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm offers product design and engineering solutions comprising concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, and cable assemblies; and mechanical systems, including enclosures, precision machining, and plastic injection molding; non-volatile DIMMs, solid state drives, and DRAM solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage products; and optical and radio frequency modules.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation for 927,942 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 590,810 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 1.43% invested in the company for 138,754 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 1.23% in the stock. Piermont Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 84,160 shares.

