Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (Put) (COST) by 238.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43 million, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08M shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 167.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 223,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,470 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.49 million, up from 133,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.44% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 1.58M shares traded or 82.27% up from the average. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has risen 2.13% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.79, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold SFLY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 34.55 million shares or 1.79% less from 35.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Gru Lc has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 252,549 shares. Numerixs Inv invested in 5,393 shares. Dupont Capital reported 15,731 shares. 1,447 are owned by Asset One. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 21,226 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 21,042 shares. Alps Advsr accumulated 13,945 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 42,635 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% stake. Sector Pension Board reported 23,354 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,553 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 63,065 shares. 186,360 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associate Lc.

Since June 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $10.24 million activity. BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL LISA sold $91,563 worth of stock. The insider Lokuge Ishantha sold $384,289. Shares for $685,799 were sold by Anderson Michele on Monday, August 27. MENON SATISH sold $292,405 worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) on Friday, August 17. Another trade for 17,458 shares valued at $1.02M was made by POPE MICHAEL W on Saturday, October 27. 2,095 Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) shares with value of $145,821 were sold by LAYNEY TRACY.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $454.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 37,600 shares to 208,984 shares, valued at $11.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 204,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,389 shares, and cut its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Among 13 analysts covering Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Shutterfly had 38 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SFLY in report on Thursday, April 28 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Robert W. Baird downgraded Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) on Thursday, February 2 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Friday, January 12. Needham downgraded the shares of SFLY in report on Thursday, February 2 to “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $45 target in Thursday, April 28 report. On Thursday, February 4 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. On Wednesday, November 30 the stock rating was initiated by Aegis Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, May 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 20 by Axiom Capital.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Surviving A Bad Stock Pick: Shutterfly – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on October 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why is Shutterfly (SFLY) Up 12.8% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2018. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Down 10% – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $18.46 million activity. LIBENSON RICHARD M also sold $458,976 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, October 22. 23,000 shares valued at $5.22M were sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E on Thursday, October 25. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $3.29M was made by Murphy James P. on Monday, July 23. MEISENBACH JOHN W had sold 3,000 shares worth $707,430. On Monday, October 29 the insider JELINEK W CRAIG sold $5.03 million. On Tuesday, October 30 GALANTI RICHARD A sold $945,940 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 4,163 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Australia’s QBE Insurance sees cost savings, better profit from efficiency move – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When Costco Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CORT, XPO, COST – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “General Dynamics warns Canada: Canceling Saudi deal would cost billions – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Poised to Grow on Acquisitions, Products, Cost Control – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Osborne Prns Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 12,310 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 0.14% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 38,852 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Brighton Jones Limited owns 0.26% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,141 shares. Moreover, Stillwater Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wendell David Associates invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kcm Advisors Llc reported 119,897 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.15% or 8,893 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Ltd has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Beech Hill Advsr Inc has 1,550 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Charter Tru Co accumulated 0.68% or 25,585 shares. 5,730 are held by Covington Investment. Bamco invested in 0% or 268 shares. Rand Wealth Lc owns 25,240 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests invested in 4,070 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Vetr upgraded the shares of COST in report on Monday, August 24 to “Buy” rating. Williams Capital Group maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, October 23 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Peer Perform” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Wolfe Research. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, October 18 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18400 target in Thursday, August 3 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, April 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, October 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, November 3.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 14,641 shares to 17,458 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 10,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,529 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).