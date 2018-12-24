HEG Limited (HEG) Dips -5.55% on Dec 24

Shares of HEG Limited (NSE:HEG) last traded at 3675.35, representing a move of -5.55%, or -215.85 per share, on volume of 324,099 shares. After opening the trading day at 3928.8, shares of HEG Limited traded in a close range. HEG Limited currently has a total float of 39.98 million shares and on average sees 247,194 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 1981 and high of 4955.

Indian Economy: Moving Forward With BSE & NSE

Trade and commerce in the Asian region is richly flourishing and India is one of the biggest contributors in the transformation. The country has a valuable equity market that represents about 14% of its gross domestic product (GDP), thanks to its leading stock exchanges’ the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

The Stock Exchanges

More than half of roughly 7,800 publicly traded companies in India are listed on the BSE and the NSE combined. This means that the two stock exchanges alone make up about 4% of the Indian GDP.

The BSE is the oldest Asian stock exchange while the NSE is the first electronic stock exchange in India. That being said, it is without a doubt that both stock exchanges have a rich history that tells of India’s success. HEG Limited is a stock traded on the Indian stock exchange.

Getting to Know the BSE

Being the first stock exchange in all of Asia, the BSE is also the first to receive a permanent recognition under the Securities Contract Regulation Act of 1956 of India. In its over 100 years of existence, the BSE has managed to become the 11th largest stock exchange worldwide. As it continues to grow, the BSE can potentially improve its position in global trade in the long run. Furthermore, it is also said to be among the fastest stock exchanges worldwide.

The BSE first hit a four-digit figure in July of 1990. It was when the Bhartiya Janta Party emerged victorious in the October 1999 General Elections, the stock exchange first hit the 5,000 mark. It was in February 2006 and in December 2007 when the BSE first hit the 10,000 mark and the 20,000 mark, respectively. In March 2015, it first hit the 30,000 mark.

However, the BSE is not all about glory. It also had its down times. During the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, it historically recorded its biggest declines, losing more than 2,000 points in two consecutive days. Last year, when the Bank of China (BOC) suddenly devalued the Yuan, the BSE has also lost more than 1,700 points in just one session. With China being Asia’s largest economy, the decision of the BOC had a huge impact on all Asian nations.

The Indices

The two main stock indices in India are the SENSEX 30 and the NIFTY. The former measures the top 30 companies listed on the BSE while the latter measures the top 50 companies listed on the NSE. These two are strong indicators of the health of the Indian economy as they represent the biggest of the biggest in the country’s corporate sector.

The SENSEX 30 has a base value of 100 and its base date is 1978 to 1979. Meanwhile, the NIFTY has a base value of 1,000 with its base date being 1995. HEG Limited has relatively good liquidity.

India is constantly growing as it takes advantage of various growth opportunities and carries out long-term growth prospects. Needless to say, the BSE and the NSE are the most interesting stock exchanges to trade in at present. Professional analysts might be interested how this will affect HEG Limited.

More notable recent HEG Limited (NSE:HEG) news were published by: Economictimes.Indiatimes.com which released: “After posting up to 900% surge in Q2 net, these 2 stocks can add to their 3-year-long 1,000% rally – Economic Times” on December 06, 2018, also Economictimes.Indiatimes.com with their article: “Stocks in the news: Lupin, Future Retail, Sun Pharma, IFCI, Jet Airways and PSU banks – Economic Times” published on November 27, 2018, Economictimes.Indiatimes.com published: “Top 5 wealth creators of 2018 – Economic Times” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about HEG Limited (NSE:HEG) were released by: Economictimes.Indiatimes.com and their article: “Nifty’s 2018 gains gone, but these 9 stocks beat the blues – Economic Times” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Economictimes.Indiatimes.com‘s news article titled: “Share market update: Capital goods stocks on a sticky wicket; HEG, Graphite India plunge – Economic Times” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

HEG Limited manufactures graphite electrodes primarily for steel manufacturers in India. The company has market cap of INR146.93 billion. It operates through Graphite Electrodes and Power divisions. It has a 13.36 P/E ratio. The firm offers ultra-high power and high-power grade graphite electrodes and nipples.