Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc increased its stake in Lincoln National (LNC) by 32.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,312 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37M, up from 15,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc who had been investing in Lincoln National for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 5.31 million shares traded or 163.63% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 28.51% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 7858% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 3,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,979 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12M, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $230.49. About 1.70M shares traded or 56.83% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 13.32% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold LNC shares while 204 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 168.10 million shares or 1.26% less from 170.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 1.14M shares. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Lourd Ltd Llc reported 3,704 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Us National Bank De reported 150,643 shares. Capital Returns Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 6.14% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Amp Capital Limited invested 0.06% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Jolley Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 8,421 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp reported 1.19M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments LP has 94,103 shares. 5,797 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 39,423 shares. Northern Corporation has 0.05% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Since December 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,821 activity.

Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc, which manages about $886.87 million and $138.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) by 145,171 shares to 5,829 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) by 103,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,030 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Industries (NYSE:CF).

Among 19 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Lincoln National had 70 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) rating on Monday, September 10. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 11. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 29 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Friday, June 23 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 2 with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $74 target in Monday, October 8 report.

Among 33 analysts covering Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc had 150 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 23 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Wednesday, May 2. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy” on Tuesday, December 19. On Wednesday, January 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 10 report. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, September 29. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 28 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, October 30 by RBC Capital Markets. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ULTA shares while 182 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 49.89 million shares or 2.73% less from 51.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Advisory Research Inc owns 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,067 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Green Square Capital Limited owns 2,005 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 5,776 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Lc. Cim Limited Co has invested 0.25% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 466 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% or 182 shares in its portfolio. Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd has 1,159 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 29,336 shares. Janney Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 23,879 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 6,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 86,903 shares to 473,976 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 69,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $21.15 million activity. The insider Halligan Catherine Ann sold 129 shares worth $36,313. $552,383 worth of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares were sold by Nagler Lorna.

